Person rescued following 30m cliff fall

A PERSON who fell from a 30m cliff last night was rescued in a joint operation by local emergency services.

At 3.15 a.m Castletownbere Coast Guard were alerted by Valentia Coast Guard of a person having fallen from a cliff in the Allihies area.

The team quickly mobilised and, on reaching the area, set rigs and a climbing team reached the casualty.

First aid was provided at the scene of the fall with the assistance of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) until an advanced paramedic from Rescue 115 was lowered to the cliff bottom from a helicopter.

A statement from Castletownbere Coast Guard on Facebook said: 'Using all our training and experience the casualty was recovered from a difficult location and removed by ambulance to the helicopter Rescue 115.

'Many thanks to our local fire brigade crew, gardaí and NAS whose help was invaluable to us during this callout.'