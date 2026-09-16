Permission sought to build 53-unit housing scheme in Bantry

PLANNING permission is being sought for a 53-home residential development in Dromleigh South and Sheskin in Bantry, writes Chris Benn.

The proposed estate would border on Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, and consist of 45 houses and eight one-bed apartments - 24 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, 13 two-bed, and eight four-bed houses, as well as a playground, amenity areas and bicycle parking.

If approved ten of the units will be transferred to the local authority under Part V for social and affordable housing.

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The plans provide for 114 car parking spaces.

The proposal, which includes a Traffic and Transport Assessment, a Road Safety Audit and a revised layout following discussion with planners, was submitted by DMCA Consultants Ltd on behalf of Aiden McCarthy.

The application is the second attempt to develop the site close to the school and the Primary Care Centre.

The traffic report predicts that the scheme would lead to 29 additional two-way vehicle trips during weekday morning peak hours and 31 during evening peak travel times.

In 2021 a similar application granted by Cork County Council but overturned on appeal by An Coimisiún Pleanála on the grounds that it would create unsafe driving conditions in the area, and failed to provide sufficient usable open space for future residents.

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