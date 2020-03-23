Period property that’s packed with potential

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed near Beara for €350,000

A GEORGIAN house in Beara has got potential written all over every one of its 2,600 sq ft.

Adrigole House, in Adrigole, is a four-bed period home, on a 1.5 acre site with a price tag of €350,000.

On the market with Hodnett Forde, there’s an option of additional land if the buyer desires, adding to the desirability factor of the property.

The house retains many original features of the era it was built, while having also been maintained and carefully upgraded over the years.

Accommodation includes a substantial ground-floor self-contained chalet as well as a spacious garage. The gardens are charming and a real selling point of Adrigole House and include a character-filled courtyard. The property is approached by a fittingly authentic laneway, lined with shrubbery and wild flowers setting the tone for what you would imagine to be the peaceful life you might lead here.

For more contact Andy Donoghue at Hodnett Forde at 023-8833377 or see hodnettforde.com

ATA GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed Georgian House, on 1.5 acre site for €350,000.

Location

Close to Adrigole Bay and a one-and-a -half hour drive to Cork city and airport.

Selling point

Option for further lands available if desired; glorious gardens.