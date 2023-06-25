People with disabilities are ‘ignored’

WEST Cork residents are unable to get their mobility aids onto buses, and cannot socialise because of the lack of public transport.

That’s according to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns who added: ‘When representatives from National Learning Network Bantry appeared at the disability matters committee they highlighted transport as being a major impediment to people accessing their services and employment.’

Deputy Cairns, who is the party’s spokesperson on disability, said: ‘For people with a disability, transport is about access to education, securing employment or just being able to meet with family and friends. Above all, it means being able to live independently. Lack of investment in public transport, especially in West Cork and other rural areas, is making things harder for disabled people and affecting their quality of life.’

Deputy Cairns also highlighted the discontinued motorised transport grant which was a payment for people with disabilities who need to buy a car in order to retain employment.

In 2013 the government discontinued it after the then Ombudsman found the schemes to be in breach of the Equal Status Act. ‘They assured disabled people and support organisations that a replacement scheme would be provided. Ten years later disabled people and their families are still waiting.

‘The independence, mental health and employment prospects of disabled people are being impacted by the failure of successive governments to replace this transport support,’ Deputy Cairns added.

‘There are also difficulties when trying to secure a primary medical certificate to access the disabled drivers and passengers scheme.

This is a complicated bureaucratic process that seems designed to exclude as many people as possible instead of making it easy for those who need it most.

‘The provision of transport supports is required by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities – yet the government continues to ignore its obligations.’

Deputy Cairns said immediate and decisive action was needed.

Her comments were echoed this week by the ombudsman, Ger Deering, who described the denial of access to transport for people with disabilities as ‘shameful’.