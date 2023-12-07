Pensioner charged with rape and indecent assault

A 69-YEAR-old man who is charged with the rape and indecent assault of a woman in West Cork, over 40 years ago, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

At Bantry District Court last week, Gda Caroline Guest of Castletownbere Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that she served the book of evidence on the accused that morning.

Gardai claim that on dates unknown between June 1st and August 31st 1983, he indecently assaulted a female. He is also charged with the rape of the same female on dates unknown between January 1st 1986 and December 31st 1987, and with another indecent assault on the same woman, on dates unknown between June 1st and August 31st 1985.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the director of public prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court. Gardaí had no objection to him being released on bail and there were no conditions attached to his release.

Judge McNulty issued an alibi warning to the accused and remanded him on bail in his bond of €10,000, with no cash required. Free legal aid was extended to include two barristers for the trial.