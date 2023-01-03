Pedigree Angus bull and four in-calf cows stolen

GARDAÍ have confirmed that they are investigating the theft of livestock from a farm at Direenauling in Ballyvourney on Christmas Eve.

A garda spokesperson said they believe that the theft took place at about 3am on Saturday morning. The spokesperson said no arrests have been made, and that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the gardaí at their nearest station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Máire Corkery confirmed that four in-calf cows of the Aubrac-cross breed were taken, however their calves were not.

She said two four-month old weanlings of the same breed were also stolen, as well as a pedigree Angus bull, from an outside farm of her dad’s Jack Corkery.

Jack, whose home farm is located five miles away, discovered that the animals were missing at midday on Christmas Eve.The family have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage on the roads around Coolea to make it available to the gardaí.

Máire said they are also looking for dash cam footage for the N22 route from Ballyvourney travelling to or from Killarney, especially the backroads via Barraduff and Loo Bridge on Friday night through to Saturday morning, which was Christmas Eve.

‘This was a nasty offence to happen on Christmas week,’ said Máire.

‘Just before Christmas everything is shutting down and people are going on holidays, and that could have hampered the investigation.’

‘Locals have been brilliant,’ she added. ‘They have really rallied behind us. The gardaí too have been brilliant and are conducting an active investigation.’

This is the second incident of its kind in as many months. Between Saturday November 12th and Tuesday November 15th five in-calf Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks were stolen from a remote farm in Aughadown, Skibbereen. That investigation is also ongoing.

At the time of the incident, West Cork IFA Chairman Donal O’Donovan appealed to members of the public to help with the investigation: ‘Given the number of cattle that were loaded, somebody may have noticed the movement of a large trailer or cattle truck in the area between these dates.’