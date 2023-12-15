Peace Park to get upgrade, while amphitheatre plan for The Rock

PLANNING permission to provide a more accessible playground at Bantry’s Peace Park has been approved.

At a recent meeting, municipal district officer Jacqueline Mansfield confirmed to Council members that ​the Part Eight planning application had been approved and that the local authority would commence work on relocating the playground before the end of the year.

The work​ will include the installation of existing ​and new playground amenities alongside the existing Multi Use Games Area (MUGA).

Bantry’s Peace Park also features a number of seating areas and an outdoor gym.

A grant allocation of €216,000 ​is being used for the upgrade.

Meanwhile, €243,000 has been allocated to upgrade the public amenity known as The Rock in Skibbereen.​

Work at The Rock will include the provision of new footpaths, a new amphitheatre, seating, signage, interpretation of site heritage features, picnic areas, outdoor gym units, signage on public roads​ and resurfacing, as well as an upgrade of footpaths and entrances to the ​amenity.

The district officer confirmed that phase two of the amenity works at Gallanes in Clonakilty was completed recently.

​That project included the extension of the walkway connecting to the Technology Park, the provision of pathways and public lighting, as well as the under-grounding of overhead wires.

The sum of €20,000 was spent on the ORIS Birdwatching Special Area of Conservation Enhancement Project in Clonakilty. One of the three birdwatching telescopes that have been provided is a wheelchair accessible telescope and is located at the sensory garden adjacent to the Model Railway Village. Seating and interpretative display boards, providing information on the local bird life, have been provided at all three locations.