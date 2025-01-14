Paula taken way too soon, says heartbroken mother

A MAN aged in his 40s who was arrested by gardaí in Mallow on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder investigation of mum of two Paula Canty on Friday January 3rd has been released without charge.

The man had been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the southern region.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a file will be prepared for director of public prosecutions, while investigations surrounding her death are ongoing.

Ms Canty, who was originally from Kinsale, would have celebrated her 32nd birthday earlier this week.

Following a post-mortem examination at CUH, carried out by the assistant State pathologist, gardaí launched a murder investigation after it revealed that Ms Canty sustained a stab wound to her chest which was not self-inflicted.

Ms Canty was pronounced dead in a rented flat in the Belfry Complex in Bridewell Lane in Mallow last Friday morning. She had been living in Mallow for less than a year but was originally from Kinsale.

It is understood that two persons have already been identified as being of interest to gardaí, while a second property in Mallow is also being technically examined by gardaí.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

Ms Canty is survived by her two daughters, Alyisha and Aoibhe, her mum Sinead and siblings Darragh, Donna, Latoya, David and Rianna. No funeral arrangements have been confirmed at the time of going to press.

Her mum Sinead has set up a memorial GoFundMe page in honour of her daughter with all monies raised going to Street Angels, a Cork homeless charity, and so far it has raised over €2,000.

‘Our beautiful, kind Paula has gained her wings this week. She was taken from us way too soon in a sudden and tragic way without any goodbyes. The community, our family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends are just heartbroken,’ she posted on the page.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) is leading the investigation from the incident room at Mallow Garda Station.

‘Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Bridewell Lane, Mallow between 9pm on Thursday January 2nd and Friday January 3rd at 10am,’ said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022-31450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.