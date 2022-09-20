Paul pops the big question in front of a crowd of 80,000 Garth Brooks fans

ORLA Wright from Ballinhassig just wanted to go and see Garth Brooks with her family and friends and maybe come home with a t-shirt or two.

However, Orla was left speechless when, as Garth belted out If tomorrow never comes, her boyfriend Paul Moloney got down on one knee and produced an engagement ring.

‘A friend of mine had that song for her wedding and she asked me to record it at the concert,’ Orla told The Southern Star.

‘While I was standing up holding my phone up to record the song, Paul got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. Firstly, I was surprised he got down on one knee, and while we had discussed getting engaged, I was totally unprepared and shocked.’

Paul, who works as a driver with Bandon Co-Op, had planned on proposing to Orla, but she had given him a strict list of when not to do it.

‘I told him not to ask me at Christmas time, or on my birthday, or on any holiday, like St Patrick’s Day,’ Orla said.

‘And I warned him not to do it in front of a crowd of people!’

However, it seems Orla didn’t specify how many people signify a crowd, as Paul asked her to marry him with over 80,000 present at the concert in Croke Park.

‘We missed half the concert,’ Orla said. ‘And so did the people around us, everyone was congratulating us, taking photos and videos of us.’

She added: ‘I’ve made friends for life there in Croke Park, I think a couple of them think they are going to be my bridesmaids!’