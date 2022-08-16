Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers set to buy house in West Cork

FILM star Paul Mescal loved Schull so much when he first visited for the village’s film festival in May that he decided to buy a house in the area.

It’s believed that Normal People star Paul, who is dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers, is close to signing contracts on what’s described as a ‘character farmhouse property’ near Schull.

Colm Cleary of estate agents James Lyons O’Keeffe is believed to be handling the sale but he declined to comment when contacted.

See this week's Southern Star for full story.