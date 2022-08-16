News

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers set to buy house in West Cork

August 16th, 2022 2:37 PM

By Southern Star Team

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci held at the LACMA in Los Angeles, USA on November 6, 2021.

Share this article

FILM star Paul Mescal loved Schull so much when he first visited for the village’s film festival in May that he decided to buy a house in the area.

It’s believed that Normal People star Paul, who is dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers, is close to signing contracts on what’s described as a ‘character farmhouse property’ near Schull.

Colm Cleary of estate agents James Lyons O’Keeffe is believed to be handling the sale but he declined to comment when contacted.

See this week's Southern Star for full story.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.