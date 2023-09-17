Patrick Murphy to unveil election plans at meeting

THE chief executive of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation Patrick Murphy will be one of the key speakers at a public meeting held by political party Aontú at the Midleton Park Hotel on Sunday September 17th at 7.30pm.

Mr Murphy is running for Aontú as their Ireland South candidate in next year’s European elections.

He says he has entered politics as he has grown frustrated at the reductions and quotas facing the Irish fishing fleet which he says are making fishermen’s livelihoods untenable.

He will be giving further detail to his European plans at the meeting.

‘Patrick is a fantastic candidate for Europe and has been working tirelessly to stop the government reducing our fishing fleet and quota’s further and now feels the only way to do this is by entering politics,’ an Aontú statement said. ‘European Union legislation impacts upon the lives of every Irish citizen on a daily basis. The social and economic impact of these polices on all of us must be considered, front and centre, prior to their passing through the EU parliament and becoming law.’