Path causing problems for wheelchair users in town

THE repair of a footpath outside CoAction in Bantry may have to wait until local development charges are paid.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) expressed his concern at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District that it could, at that rate, take ‘two or three years’ to have the work done.

The councillor raised the issue saying that wheelchair users are having difficulty using the footpath and he asked what was the timeline to have the work done.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) supported the motion saying it was ‘hugely important’ that the footpath be upgraded and made more accessible. Executive engineer Kevin Lynch said the work was dependant on ‘lands being developed and development contributions.’

He said planning for the development had been granted and the development charges, when paid, would be used in the area known as ‘Slip.’

‘At that rate we could be waiting two or three years before CoAction can see improvements to the footpaths outside their door,’ Cllr Collins complained.

The Independent councillor also tabled a motion calling on the Council to remove the green grass in the middle of the road at Ahil More in Kealkil. wHe said a number of cars had ‘skipped off the road and into the ditch’ and residents have been asking the Council to do this work but ‘nothing has been done yet.’

The engineer said Cork County Council will ‘inspect the road and carry out any maintenance work as required.’

During the meeting, Cllr Collins raised another issue, the need for the Council to buy land in Kilcrohane to extend the graveyard, or move it to another site. Senior executive officer MacDara O h-Icí said the Council was talking to a landowner but were not at the point of making a purchase.

‘We are looking for a site, but available land is limited and the topography isn’t great either,’ said Mr O h-Icí, who confirmed that the Council may have to ‘widen the search for available land.’