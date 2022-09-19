Passing of Queen Elizabeth is marked respectfully here

WEST Cork, home to a large population of UK-born residents, marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

RNLI stations flew their flags at half mast as a mark of respect to the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch.

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip visited Cork in 2011 where she was well received by the public for her down-to-earth and warm persona.

Lady Chryss Goulandris, wife of the late business man Tony O’Reilly, who has a property in Glandore, shared a love of bloodstock with the Queen and entertained her during the royal visit to the National Stud in Co Kildare.