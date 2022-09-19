News

Passing of Queen Elizabeth is marked respectfully here

September 19th, 2022 6:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) flags were flying at half mast at their stations around the country on Friday week last to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (RNLI photo: Andrew Harris)

Share this article

WEST Cork, home to a large population of UK-born residents, marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

RNLI stations flew their flags at half mast as a mark of respect to the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch.

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip visited Cork in 2011 where she was well received by the public for her down-to-earth and warm persona.

Lady Chryss Goulandris, wife of the late business man Tony O’Reilly, who has a property in Glandore, shared a love of bloodstock with the Queen and entertained her during the royal visit to the National Stud in Co Kildare.

Chryss Goulandris, wife of Sir Anthony O’Reilly, with the Queen at the National Stud in 2011.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.