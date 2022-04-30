Passage West school deputy principal is new INTO boss

THE new president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is the deputy principal of Star of the Sea primary school in Passage West, John Driscoll.

John represented Cork city south and west Cork, on the Into’s central executive committee since 2014, and graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick in 1980. He is an active member and has held office at branch, district, and national level.

John has previously served as secretary of Cork City south east branch for a number of years.

Married to Gillian, they have two children – Sean and Caoimhe – both of whom are also teachers.

‘Over the last two years, the people of Ireland have faced enormous challenges – Brexit, a pandemic and currently, the impact of an unjustified war,’ John said.

‘Schools and teachers have shown wonderful resilience and flexibility in coping with these.

‘However, we will continue to strive for improvements and necessary supports. We will campaign for a post-pandemic recovery plan to include fast-tracked class size reductions; increased funding to address soaring energy costs and sufficient investment to enable us to provide appropriate supports for all children,’ he added.

John has served as district tutor, planning and providing training courses.

John was also cathaoirleach of the union’s accounts committee until his appointment to the union executive, which was in 2014.

‘I feel enormously privileged to take on the role of president of this all-island union at such an important moment,’ John said.