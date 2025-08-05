Parking realignment planned for Skibbereen’s North Street

Cork County Council have made public their plans for a raised table zebra crossing on North Street near the library in Skibbereen, at the site of the current pedestrian crossing.

Further down the street, in the direction of the town and on the eastern (cathedral) side of the road, a number of existing parking spaces will be realigned to help with traffic flow, and the footpath narrowed to relieve the pinch point in the area.

The plans are available to view by the public at the council’s buildings at the Courthouse or online, and submissions are possibly until August 28th.