Parents’ tears of relief as bus is funded for 3 years

TEARS of relief were shed at a meeting that has secured funding for a private bus service for the Beara peninsula after a campaign of more than a year.

The bus was sought to provide an essential transport link for service users of Bantry’s National Learning Network, CoAction, the West Cork Sudbury School and Youthreach.

Hartnett’s private bus was provided last year after St Vincent de Paul and Beara West Family Resource Centre stepped in with a donation of €7,600 and grant of €3,600 respectively, but parents were looking for the State to provide a service since then, and appealed to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

When that service was introduced in June it was described as being not fit-for-purpose due to its timetable and drop off and collection points.

However, after an hour-long meeting on Tuesday, attended by Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte, TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF), Sen Tim Lombard (FG), parents of service users and others, the bus has not only been guaranteed for three years, but is also being extended to include Ardgroom and Eyeries and will drop service users to the doors of the relevant services in Bantry.

Katie Bramwell, whose daughter Jessica (20) uses the bus, described the meeting as a ‘great example of people collaborating.’

‘It takes a village to raise a child, but it has taken a community to get our young adults on to a bus,’ she said, praising the role of Beara Family Resource Centre and St Vincent de Paul in highlighting their plight.

‘Jessica was enrolled in a rehabilitative training programme in St Goban’s in 2022 which is when we started looking at the transport side of things, so it’s been hanging over us since then, and the issue has just been continually pushed down the line.’

She said they thought Tuesday’s meeting was going to be the first of many.

‘We were prepared for a long battle, but Minister Rabbitte wanted a solution, and we’ve now got the tailor-made service that we asked for. Having this stress lifted off our shoulders is incredible.’

‘I’m glad the Minister listened to the parents,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan. ‘I want to compliment the wonderful and brave campaigners for unbelievable work for the last few months,’ added Sen Lombard.

‘There has to be an holistic approach for how we deal with transportation of students going to learning centres.’

Deputy Holly Cairns said she was ‘absolutely over the moon’ for those involved.