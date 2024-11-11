Southern Star Ltd. logo
Parents paying a ‘mortgage’ for childcare

November 11th, 2024 1:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

STATE-provided childcare needs to be introduced immediately, as the system is failing many struggling parents, a Cork South West general election candidate said.

Labour’s candidate Evie Nevin was speaking following her party’s launch of a comprehensive plan to introduce a publicly-provided childcare system. Ms Nevin said that many parents are struggling to access affordable, reliable childcare, and said a move away from a profit-driven model is needed. She said that two years ago, Labour proposed a monthly cap on childcare costs of €200 per child — the equivalent of €50 per week or €10 per day.

‘Parents in West Cork and beyond are often paying the equivalent of a mortgage each month for childcare — this is simply unsustainable for many families,’ she said.

‘In Cork South West and nationwide, parents are crying out for a childcare system that works for them, not against them.’

