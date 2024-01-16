Parents fear for kids after ‘so many near misses’ on road

THE minute children step out of Ballinacarriga National School, they are on the roadway and taking their lives in their own hands, according to Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind).

The councillor tabled a motion at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District (WCMD) calling for the installation of two speed activations signs to make it safer for children to cross the road to the drop-off and pick-up area. ‘I have raised it before and I’ve been asked to raise it again,’ said Cllr Hurley. ‘It is a busy road and parents are worried after witnessing so many near misses.

‘The lack of parking is an issue here,’ he said. ‘Driving behaviour is a problem too. We need to get traffic in this area to slow down.’

Cllr Hurley said there are almost 100 children attending the school but the layout is totally unsafe. ‘I know that some of the road engineers looked at it to try and resolve the lack of parking, but we must make it safe for children to cross the road,’ he said. ‘I believe the installation of two speed activation signs is the only way to prevent an accident at the school.’

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) supported the motion. She said the school is located at the end of a hill and there is a bad left hand bend on the other, which makes it doubly blind for motorists. ‘Speed signs would be helpful,’ she said. ‘When you exit the school you literally have to go across the road. It is very dangerous and I am sure the speed activation signs would be helpful.’

Engineer John Ahern told the councillors that an improvement works scheme is currently being designed and will be ready in time for the next WCMD meeting. He also confirmed that an application for funding has been made.