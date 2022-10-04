Panels and pollinators at Macroom fire station

MACROOM’S new state-of-the-art fire station on Gurteenroe Rd is sustainable and universally accessible, its official opening heard on Monday.

After almost 40 years inside the castle grounds, its new location, next to the planned new garda station, will also allow easy access to the new bypass, due to open next year.

The station was designed by Cork County Council and constructed by Cahalane Brothers. It will be staffed by a local crew of 10, including a station officer, sub-station officer, driver mechanic and seven retained firefighters.

The grassed areas around the fire station will support wild-life and pollinators and rainwater is harvested for training purposes, while PV panels provide sustainable energy.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins said it would be a superb base for firefighters ‘who carry out essential work here and more importantly serve the community when called upon.’

Minister Darragh O’Brien, who also attended the launch, said this new station will provide greatly improved for generations to come.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said collaborative thinking on sustainability is evident in every aspect of the new fire station.