Palm Sunday celebrated in Drimoleague

A COUPLE of hundred people from the Roman Catholic, the Methodist Church, the Church of Ireland​, and other communities gathered at the old train station in Drimoleague last Sunday with the essential additions of Patty the donkey, in order to mark the beginning of Holy Week and Easter.

Christians from different traditions were joined by Rev Adam Pullen, the Church of Ireland rector of Fanlobbus Union of Parishes, and Fr Eoin Whooley, the co-parish priest in Drimoleague, in a Walk of Witness on Palm Sunday.

‘We recalled Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem almost 2000 years ago,’ Rev Pullen told The Southern Star.

‘We prayed for our community, our land​, and the world especially for Israel and Palestine in these uncertain times.’

The group then walked​, holding the palm cross, up the main street to All Saints Church, all the while encouraging Patty along the route with plenty of carrots and dandelions.

There was a gathering on the steps of All Saints Church for the blessing of the palm before joining the mass.

‘It was encouraging to gather together as Christians in this most special of weeks for us,’ said the reverend.

‘For me it was heartening to be part of the good news in these unsettled times and share the hope we find in the risen Jesus at Easter,’ he added.