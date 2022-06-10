Paddy is Clonakilty’s new mayor

CLONAKILTY’S annual mayoral changeover will see outgoing mayor Anthony McDermott hand over the chain of office to Paddy McCarthy.

Paddy is the current deputy mayor, whose position will be filled by Chris Hinchy.

The event on Thursday June 2nd will be live-streamed on the Clonakilty Mayoral Council Facebook page on the night.

However, this is the first time in two years that the changeover will be a public event, to which the public are invited to at Asna Square at 8pm.

Clonakilty is the only town in Ireland to have a directly elected mayor.

Meanwhile, Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Neill was honoured by mayor of Clonakilty Anthony McDermott and members of the local Mayoral Council at a reception held in Fernhill House Hotel.

Michael was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Hall of Fame award for his outstanding leadership with the Clonakilty senior football team in the build-up to the 2021 Cork county senior football championship in December 2021.

Mayor McDermott described Michael ‘Haulie’ as a proud family man and proud businessman, but that above all he was a proud Clonakilty man and this shone most when he was on the sideline of any playing field and guiding the local footballers to many a great win.

The mayor said that Michael was a credit to his family, the greater GAA community and to himself, and that he was deserving of this prestigious award and much more for what he has done for Gaelic football in Clonakilty over the years.

Michael ‘Haulie’ said he was truly honoured to receive the award. ‘I am happy to be receiving this award 100%.Would I be happy if someone else was receiving the award? 100%. I do what I have to do when it comes to football because I love the game so it makes it easy for me to do it.’

Michael ‘Haulie’ also thanked his team of mentors who have assisted him in 2021 campaign.

‘These are the people who do the work, I just do the talking when it’s needed,’ he said.