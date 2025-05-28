‘Paddy’ coming to Cork

ACCLAIMED actor and Skibbereen native, Don Wycherley will be performing in a one-act play entitled Paddy: The Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong – inspired by Armstrong’s own memoir Life After Life, a Guildford Four Memoir – at The Everyman in Cork on May 30th and 31st, and as part of this year’s West Cork Fit-up Theatre Festival from July 8th to 15th.

The play is on an extended run and good reviews have ensured its sell-out success wherever it goes. And Don Wycherley is perfect as Paddy.

Don is a seasoned Abbey actor who is also known for his roles in film and TV series including Sing Street, Bachelor’s Walk, Ballykissangel and Father Ted.

In this role, he brings unflinching honesty and humour to his portrayal of Paddy, a man scarred by a flawed system, but refusing to be defined by it.

Don co-wrote the play alongside its director Mary-Elaine Tynan, who is an award-winning documentary maker and journalist.

Mary-Elaine co-authored the bestselling Life after Life – A Guildford Four Memoir with Paddy Armstrong, which was the inspiration for the play.