Overnight water restrictions for some Macroom customers

Customers supplied by the the Macroom water treatment plant will have overnight water restrictions in order to maintain a daytime supply for customers, as a result of heavy rainfall which has disrupted the flow of water into the treatment plant.

Supply restrictions will be in place until 9am tomorrow, Monday February 24th. Customers may experience water outages or low pressure, particularly those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience that restrictions cause, but they are necessary to ensure there is a daytime supply for all our customers.

The majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction. However, customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Customers can find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This also includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.

Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie