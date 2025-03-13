Overnight water restrictions for Skibbereen area

Uisce Éireann are advising that there will be supply restrictions required from 7pm on Thursday this week until 9am, Friday March 14th.

The overnight restrictions are required to enable the recovery of levels in reservoirs in the region and to ensure water supply to industries, schools, residences and commercial premises during business hours.

Due to the detection of ammonia levels in the River Illen, the Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plan shut down on Wednesday night to ensure that drinking water quality was not compromised.

The water treatment plant is now fully compliant and back in operation but the storage capacity of reservoirs in the locality remains critically low. In order to boost reservoir levels, an overnight restriction is required.

The areas impacted include Skibbereen, Baltimore, Lisheen, Church Cross, Ballydehob and areas east of Schull.

The water supply will be restored to customers as the network refills. It can take a number of hours for the water to restore to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

Uisce Éireann are asking customers in the area to conserve water, where possible.