Over €7k of suspected drugs seized in Bantry last night

Gardaí seized €7,200 of suspected drugs and cash in a house on the outskirts of Bantry town last night (Wednesday).
Shortly after 9pm Gardaí from the Bantry District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on the Glengarriff Road.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,400 of suspected cocaine, €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €1,800 in cash, mixing agent and a weighing scales.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for Analysis.
No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
On Monday last, a business in the town was closed by the HSE following the seizure of an illegal substance worth €140,000.
Members of the drugs squad from Bantry, Cork and Dublin made the seizure after searching five premises in Bantry and one in Dublin.
The detection was made by a multi-agency team – comprising members of the Bantry, West Cork and Store Street drugs units. For more on this story, see this week’s Southern Star, in shops today, or you can purchase a single copy via the ePaper tab at the top of the home page at www.southernstar.ie.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.