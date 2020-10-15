Over €7k of suspected drugs seized in Bantry last night

Gardaí seized €7,200 of suspected drugs and cash in a house on the outskirts of Bantry town last night (Wednesday).

Shortly after 9pm Gardaí from the Bantry District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on the Glengarriff Road.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,400 of suspected cocaine, €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €1,800 in cash, mixing agent and a weighing scales.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for Analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

On Monday last, a business in the town was closed by the HSE following the seizure of an illegal substance worth €140,000.

Members of the drugs squad from Bantry, Cork and Dublin made the seizure after searching five premises in Bantry and one in Dublin.

The detection was made by a multi-agency team – comprising members of the Bantry, West Cork and Store Street drugs units.