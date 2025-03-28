Over €60k for Clonakilty park artwork

A CALL is being made for submissions for a public art commission to the value of €61,000 for The Croppy Park in Clonakilty, as part of the Flood Relief Scheme.

Proposals from collectives and groups of professional artists, designers or craftspeople are also welcome, as well as from individual artists, and the piece, which is open to all art forms, can be permanent or temporary.

The commissioners are seeking artistic proposals that support creative placemaking and connection to the wider environmental concerns that the flood relief scheme engages with, and should emphasise community engagement and artistic process as well as the anticipated outcomes.

Artists are asked to consider the specific social, political, environmental, historical and cultural contexts of Clonakilty, and asked to be mindful and conscientious of the proposed environmental impact of their proposal.

The deadline for submission is April 7th.

Following the submission deadline, several artists will be shortlisted in and invited to prepare a detailed proposal which will be presented to the selection panel in stage two.

Shortlisted artists for this stage will be paid a fee of €350 to develop their proposal.

The call is being made by Cork County Council and the OPW under the Per Cent for Art scheme, a government initiative where 1% of the cost of any publicly funded capital, infrastructural and building development can be allocated to the commissioning of a work of art.

More information can be found online at corkcoco.ie.