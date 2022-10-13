Over 25 bags of marine litter collected in Bantry

OVER 25 bags of marine litter, plus larger debris, were retrieved from the shores of Bantry Bay in the recent shoreline clean-up project.

The Bantry clean-up is one of the community-led projects to receive support from the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority (WERLA) Anti-Dumping Initiative 2022. Cork County Council has secured funding of €108,000 under the fund for 18 diverse projects to tackle illegal dumping in the county

Founded in 2006, the WERLA initiative sees representatives of Bantry Harbour Commissioners, West Cork Development Partnership, local fishermen and other users of the Bay join together with Cork County Council each year to undertake a litter pick of the coastline.

In Bandon, the Council will utilise the fund to clear an area of waste ground that has been the site of ongoing illegal dumping, to develop a new 400m long walkway, clearing over 15 tonnes of material and exposing the distinctive Old Chapel Railway Bridge. Cork County Council received over 1,500 reports of unauthorised waste activity last year, relating to issues such as littering, fly-tipping and backyard burning.

‘Illegal dumping is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law,’ said Council chief executive Tim Lucey.

‘It is important to remember that anyone collecting waste needs to have a permit. Bogus collectors advertise to collect household waste for a reduced cost and our litter wardens and waste enforcement officers often find it dumped illegally. Council staff work hard year-round to maintain our wonderful outdoor amenities, but we must each play our part in protecting our countryside.’

Littering or illegal dumping is subject to an on the spot fine of €150, with a fine of up to €4,000 on conviction.

Contact Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Unit to report illegal littering at 021 4285518 or at [email protected]