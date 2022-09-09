Over 100k children waiting for treatment

GOLEEN TD Michael Collins says hospital waiting list figures have ‘laid bare the profound neglect of children, who face lifelong health implications, due to a broken healthcare system’.

Over 101,000 children are on public hospital waiting lists, according to national treatment figures. The deputy, who is a member of the Rural Independent Group, has described the waiting lists for children as ‘cruel’.

‘Delaying medical treatment for a child can be catastrophic, as often times the intervention has to be done during childhood, and the longer it is delayed, the greater the child’s condition can worsen.’

‘That is why we are demanding an urgent debate on Ireland’s hospital waiting list crisis, in the Dáil the first week after recess,’ he added.