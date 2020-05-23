Over 1,000 detected exceeding the speed limit

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24-hour period from 7am Friday 22nd and 7am Saturday 23rd May, 2019.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 126,001 vehicles and detected 1,072 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

At the conclusion of this operation, An Garda Síochána, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to Slow Down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

Chief Supt Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said: ‘We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits. While the vast majority motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds. We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network.’

See some notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day: 201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary 202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary 106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal 133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow 125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary 172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth