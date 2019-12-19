Outgoing TD Daly to forge ahead with statue to Mick

JUNIOR Minister Jim Daly has confirmed an earlier Star report that that he has proposed that a life-size sculpture of the late Mick McCarthy to be commissioned and erected in Skibbereen.

Minister Daly, who is retiring from politics at the next election, said he has written to the chief executive of Cork County Council some months ago, proposing that a sculpture be erected to honour the late Mick McCarthy, who he described as ‘a true hero of Cork and Skibbereen GAA’.

Mr Daly confirmed the Government has provided funding to commission a work of art as part of the Skibbereen Flood Relief Scheme. Further commenting, Minister Daly said he believed Mick’s legacy was most worthy of consideration.

In the letter to Council chief executive Tim Lucey, Minister Daly proposed that, ‘a monument or sculpture be erected of the late Mick McCarthy to honour and remember the extraordinary dedication he gave to GAA in his home town of Skibbereen, and indeed his accomplishments also’. ‘Having won two senior All Ireland medals playing for Cork, and captaining his own local O’Donovan Rossa team to an All-Ireland club level victory, along with being the highest scorer ever in a club final, truly sets this man apart from the rest, and deems him worthy of consideration for a permanent monument to be erected to honour and remember his legacy,’ said the outgoing TD.

‘Mick was a true gentleman and an inspiration to young people to follow in his footsteps to achieve great things by getting involved in sports,’ the letter continues. Mr Daly said he couldn’t see a more fitting monument to be erected in Skibbereen.

‘Indeed, many still talk of Mick’s great footballing talent and how the likes of him will never be seen again on a football field,’ he said, adding: ‘This proposed statue would allow the conversation to continue for generations to come.’

Minister Daly has urged those who support the idea to express that support by emailing [email protected] and through social media.