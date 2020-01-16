Outdoor-loving people sought to fill summer jobs in the USA

SOME 500 enthusiastic Irish people are being sought to fill jobs in America this summer.

American Summer Camps are actively recruiting for camp counsellor jobs all throughout summer through Usit’s programme Camp USA.ie.

Applicants don’t have to be a third level student either, as with traditional J1 visas.

The type of person being sought is someone who is open to trying something new, likes being in the outdoors and working with kids. Organisers effectively say this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Camp USA employers are coming to Dublin to recruit next week.

In particular, they on the hunt for those with experience in watersports, sailing, football, tennis, swimming, arts and crafts, music or any hobby or interest that you can teach at Camp.

The paid contract is for June-August with 30 days to travel around the States once you finish at camp which makes this experience extra attractive.

The list of the locations that are looking for Irish people includes California, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine and Connecticut.

Eoin Barrett from Douglas worked as an activities counsellor at Camp Laurel South in Maine last summer.

‘Every day was a new experience and whilst I was often exhausted entertaining the kids on the water and in the cabin, I finished every day with a sense of achievement,’ he said.

‘I spent every day doing something I love and made some of my closest friends on the shores of Crescent Lake.

‘I can’t wait to get back out there again this summer. Camp USA has definitely played a central role in deciding what profession I should aim for when I finish university,’ he added.

The hiring fairs take place on January 17th and 25th at 11am in the Alex Hotel, Dublin. To sign up for an interview go to www.campusa.ie

