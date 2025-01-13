Out and About in West Cork

Megan, Eoghan and Aaron Hegarty enjoying the Drinagh Tractor Run which raised money for local charities
. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
John and Liz Quinn (Ballinspittle) drove a John Deere tractor at the Kilbrittain run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Christy Draper from Ballinspittle was one of the hundreds of tractors that traversed a route along the Ibane peninsula during the Kilbrittain Tractor Run. (Photo: David Patterson)
John Harrington with grandson Aaron, both from Ballinhassig, drove a Fiat 880 tractor on the run which passed Timoleague abbey. (Photo: David Patterson)
Stewards Dan Duggan from Ballineen, Eoin O’Sullivan from Ahiohill, Richard Bradfield from Enniskeane, and Jim O’Sullivan from Ahiohill, at the Kilbrittain tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Grace and Lorraine Jagoe from Drinagh at the annual Drinagh Tractor Run.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)
JK Coleman, with his grandson Tommy O'Sullivan, enjoying a day out at Ballinhassig’s Poc Fada.
Oscar Daly from Bere Island completed 12 Dips in December and raised €4,060 in aid of Pieta House. Oscar with his children, Quinlan, Lily and Isla.
The first place winners at Castletownbere GAA’s annual Poc Fada, the Father Sean O’Shea memorial cup, were brothers Daniel, James and Liam O’Donovan. From left: Jimmy Murphy, Daniel O’Donovan, James O’Donovan, Sean O Sullivan (club vice chairman), Liam O’Donovan and Amanda Cronin (club secretary). (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Florrie as grand marshall at the Bantry Goes Green festival, along with Eileen O’Shea from Bantry Development and Tourism.
Scott Hornibrook, general manager of the Maritime Hotel in Bantry, presented a cheque of €10,000 to Brigitte Wagner-Halswick, and fellow board members of Bantry Hospice, at a gala ball held at the hotel in December. From left: Damien Maloney, Gearoid O’Leary, Mary Hegarty, Eileen O’Shea, Scott Hornibrook, Brigitte Wagner-Halswick, Joe Keane, Claire Hayden, Maria Wiseman, Jerry Sheehan, and Niamh O’Driscoll. (Photo: Tony O'Donovan)
Over 35 hardy swimmers braved the chilly waters of Dunmanus Bay on Christmas morning to raise funds for Cancer Connect. (Photo: Noreen Daly)
The winners of the Muintir Bhaire Community Council’s annual Christmas table quiz are (from left): Jennifer Daly, Ian Daly, Niamh Cashman and Alan O’Mahony.
Clonakilty's mayor Eileen Sheppard and Mary White getting in the spirit for the Christmas morning swim which was held in aid of Fr John Kingston’s Mission in Mozambique.
Clonakilty Road Runners Athletic Club’s John O' Donnell (right) receiving the 2024 Athlete of the Year award from club chairman Ruadh Ó Feaghail at the club’s recently held agm.
At the recent Tullineaskey Equestrian Show, which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response, were (from left): Kate Crowley (WCRR), Grace Santry, (Tullineaskey Equestrian Centre), Flint the horse, Hazel Santry (Tullineaskey Equestrian Centre) and Betty Hennessy (WCRR).
Local girl Jeanne Kingston trying out her new bicycle along Western Road, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty's Annette and Joe Cashman at the annual Courtmacshserry RNLI New Year's Day Swim in Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Participants in the Barryroe GAA Poc Fada competition which began in Lislevane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cousins Sarah, Isabel and Cliona Harte from Timoleague having fun at the forty-ninth annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Argideen Rangers GAA club presented the proceeds of their Poc Fada competition to Timoleague Community First Responders. At the presentation event were (from left): Eamonn Barry, Margaret Anderson, Declan Cullinane, Angela O'Donovan, Cathal Dineen and Nicola Barry.
Two members of Kinsale Fire and Rescue braved the elements on Christmas Day for the annual Kinsale Lions Christmas swim. From left: Ger Butler, Cian O'Donoghue, David Quinn and sub officer Duane Steenson.
The Doheny GAA club held their annual Poc Fada competition up the Derrinasafa Road on St Stephen’s Day. The winners were Darren Kelly and the Murphy brothers, Tom and Bill. The club thanked Fachtna McCarthy who organises the event annually. From left: Bill Murphy, Tom Murphy and Fachtna McCarthy. Darren Kelly is missing from the photo.
Michael and Paula O'Callaghan from Newcestown with their three children Dara, Lucy and Isobelle at the Ger Long memorial Poc Fada which was held in Newcestown in December.
XXX waiting for full caption XXX
Clare Crowley (Innishannon) and David Fleming (Ballydesmond), were married in St Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk and held their reception at the Muckross Park Hotel.
At the Poc Fada on St Stephen's Day in Ballinascarthy are the young guns Jane Moyles, Fionn Deasy, Flynn Moyles, Joe Hanrahan, Tim Heverin, Rory O'Flynn, Billy McDermott, Seán O'Flynn, Joseph McDermott, Harry Moyles, Kate O'Flynn, and Aoibhínn McCabe.
Bantry Macra na Feirme raised a wonderful total of €8,400 from their Christmas lights tractor run which was held in November in aid of the Samaritans and Pieta House. At a recent event, Bantry Macra na Feirme presented the first half of the money, a cheque for €4,200 to Martin and John who work with the Samaritans. From left: Clodagh Lynch, John Joe Nicholas, John Downey, James Bilous, Sara Collins, Liam Kelleher, Martin and John (Samaritans), Patrick Collins, Cian McCarthy, Brian Tooher, Katie Nicholas, Brian Daly and Patrick Triggs.
On New Year’s Day at Coolmain Beach, Kilbrittain some hardy souls took to the water in a fundraiser that was held for Cork Penny Dinners and West Cork Jesters. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
The presentation to the 1974 Courcey Rovers Carbery hurling champions took place at the 50th anniversary celebration at the Speckled Door. Back (from left): Donal O’Donovan, Gerard Collins, Miah Collins, Pat Sweetnam, Pj Minihane, Teddy Nyhan, Andrew Hannon, John Nyhan and Martin Nolan. Front (from left): Vincent Crowley, John O’Brien, Jerry Deasy, Jimmy McCarthy, Mick Murphy and John O’Donovan. Missing from the photo are Teddy Harrington (captain), Billy Nyhan, Tadhg O’Mahony, Oliver Crowley, Jimmy Nyhan (RIP), Anto Crowley and selectors Brendan Murphy (RIP), Pete O’Donovan (RIP) and Paddy Fitzgerald.
The twenty-six participants heading for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin this week. Mount Saint Michael entered sixteen projects this year and were delighted to have nine of them accepted into the prestigious event. Thanks was expressed to Mr O’Rourke, Ms Power and Ms O’Neill for their guidance over the last few months.
First year Schull Community College student Daniel O’Sulllivan warming up the audience with his classmates for the annual Schull Community College panto “A Christmas Carol”.
Some of the Transition Year cast of the Schull Community College Christmas panto, this “A Christmas Carol.” Back (l-r) Jamie O’Mahony, Leire Araoillas Lozano, Archer Little, Caitlin O’Reilly, Frankie Masarati, Mattias Cogan. Front (l-r) Chloe Anne O Callaghan, Emily Sheehan, Damian Williams, Olivia Killeen, Maria Schlotterbeck.
Schull Community College Transition Year student Damian Williams as Scrooge, reading a supplement from The Southern Star in the SCC panto “A Christmas Carol”
1. Performing in the Schull Community College production of the panto “A Christmas Carol” were (l-r) Archer Little as Bob Crachit, Damian Williams as Scrooge and Mattias Cogan as Charles Dickens.
Caoimhe McSweeney (Blarney) and Danielle Hurley (Ballincollig) enjoying their day at the recent Kilbrittain tractor run. The proceeds of the run will go towards a state of the art residential centre for autistic adults on the outskirts of Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Grace and Lorraine Jagoe from Drinagh at the annual Drinagh tractor run. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rosita Kingston, Sheila O'Sullivan, Kathleen Leonard, Mary Jordan, Lexy Norton and Jojo Winklemann who swam at Lough Hyne on Women's Little Christmas to help raise money for West Cork Women Against Violence and the Wild Atlantic Pool in Baltimore. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kevin, Audrey, Niamh and Hazel Downey from Ballinhassig, with their horse Kara at the Killeady hunt. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Carolyn McConachie, Anne Clerkin, Lorraine Kelly and Claire Cullinane at the Castletownshend New Year's Day Swim with funds going to St. Barrahanes Church of Ireland restoration fund. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Carmel Casey is lifted by Michael Nunan and Cillian Martin at the annual Courtmacsherry RNLI New Year's Day Swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Bernadette, Peter and Kate O'Driscoll from Baltimore with Gus and Ted enjoying the Aughadown Commuity Council Turkey Trot. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Christie Draper, Simon Draper (both Ballinspittle), Stella McGrath (Innishannon), Dan McCarthy (Grenagh), Connor Wotton (Innishannon) and Thomas Draper (Ballinspittle) enjoying the recent Kilbrittain tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Willie O'Regan (Clonakilty) drove a Ford 4600 tractor at the Kilbrittain tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Tánaiste Micheál Martin with Courtmacshery RNLI crew members Dan Daly and Niamh Hurley at the Courtmacsherry RNLI New Year's Day Swim at Broadstrand. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maria Kennedy, Eileen Ryan and Margaret O'Donovan who swam at Lough Hyne on Women's Little Christmas to raise money for West Cork Women Against Violence and the Wild Atlantic Pool in Baltimore. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Jessica Murphy and Mary Jacinta Casey back from their dip in Glandore Harbour at the Annual New Year’s Day swim in support of the RNLI.
(Photo: Andrew Harris)
Toby Slocum, Kinsale, with his horses “Harry,” and “Echo,” at the Ballinadee New Year’s Day fun ride in aid of the Surgeon Noonan Society. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Kevin and Jack Deasy from Aherla with Shane O’Leary from Newcestown, all taking part driving Massey Ferguson tractors at the Kilbrittain Tractor Run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Organisers Anne Sheehan and Jim O’Mahony, both from Kilbrittain, with sponsor Colm Conyngham (centre) from Bridgestone Ireland, at the tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)