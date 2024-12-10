Out and About in West Cork

Michael Collins and his supporters celebrate his reelection at the count centre in Mallow.
Supporters of Holly Cairns celebrate her election at the count centre in Mallow including Cllrs. Ann Bambury and Isobel Towse. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan celebrates reelection with family and friends in the early hours at the Mallow. GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Candidate Cllr Michael Creed with Martin Corkery, Coachford and Patrick Buckley, Banteer at Mallow GAA complex.
Aontú’s candidate Becky Kealy (right) with supporters Karen Murphy, Inchigeelagh, and Milena Murphy Kanturk at the count. Holly Cairns is now the only female TD in Cork county and city. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
FG candidate Cllr Noel O’Donovan and his partner Natasha Burke, Bantry at the count centre in the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Maria Ní Mhuimhneachain from Coolea, John Buckley from Macroom, Nora Ní Mhuimhneachain and Aobha Ni Mhuimhneachain, all from Coolea, at the count centre in Mallow.
Rosemarie Connolly, Skibbereen, Ciaran O’Driscoll Tragumna and John Collins, Dunmanway at the Cork South-West count in the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Cork North-West election candidate John Paul O’Shea (centre) at the count centre in the Mallow GAA complex with Mary O’Riordan, Boherbue, Philomena Walsh, Boherbue, PJ Walsh, Boherbue, Mary Walsh, Rockchapel, Sheila Crowley, Kevin O’Sulivan, Meelin and Tim Ford, Laharran. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Cork South-West candidate Zoe Laplaud (People Before Profit) with Fianna Fail tallyman Aidan McCarthy, Bantry at the count centre in Mallow. Photo: (Martin Walsh.)
Mackey O’Mahony from Ballydehob and Jeremiah Lordan Ahiohill at the count centre in the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Paddy and Yvonne Ryan from Clonakilty at the count centre in the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Declan O’Loughlin and his daughter Aine from Glandore at the count centre in the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Mike Hicks from Rosscarbery and Cllr Ann Bambury at the vote count in Mallow. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A rare sight in Ireland, this Same Diamond 265 was spotted at the Lynch & McCarthy Little Island depot.
Conference attendees listen intently to the speakers. (Photo: Andy Gibson.)
Oonagh Healy, Dunmanway & Brian Shorten, Cowmanager. (Photo: Andy Gibson.)
Niamh Whelton, Barryroe & Colin Crowley, Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
David O'Brien, Ardfield & John Walsh, Timoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson.)
Daniel O'Donovan, Skibbereen & Barry Kirby, Reenascreena. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Courcey Rovers players in the West Cork U15 final winning team included (from left): Saoirse O’Mahony, Caoimhe Foley and Katie Crowley.
Enjoying mulled wine at the event were Kez Perry, Baltimore; Justine Brennan, Baltimore and Sarah & Mia Perry, Baltimore. (Photo: Andy GIbson)
Margaret Daly, Shannonvale Bowling Club, recently presented a cheque for €13,084.90 to Aid Cancer Treatment at CUH, which were the proceeds of her annual bowling tournament weekend which was held last August. Included are the ACT representatives and Shannonvale Bowling Club committee members.
Organisers of the Darrara art group held a Christmas art and craft fair at Darrara Community Centre recently. Preparing the hamper for the raffle on the day were (from left): Deirdre Archbold, Patricia O’Brien and Mary O’Brien.(Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Ring fishing festival committee members presented a cheque for €1,000 to Ring Tidy Towns at Barry’s Bar last weekend. From left: Seán Doyle (Kitty Mac’s and fishing festival committee), Sinéad Falvey (secretary, fishing festival), Frances Coakley (Ring Tidy Towns), Gráinne McManus (chairperson, Ring Tidy Towns), Liam Falvey (Ring Tidy Towns), John Murphy (chairperson, fishing festival), Mary Falvey (Ring Tidy Towns) and Kitty Barry (host on the night).
Prof William O’Brien, emeritus professor of archaeology at UCC gave a very interesting public talk at the GAA pavilion on ‘A Tale of Two Forts: Landscapes of Power in Early Cork’ and on the archaeology of Clashanimud Hillfort and the Garranes Ringfort complex north of Bandon. The talk was organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage.
Lyn MacCurtain and Poppy Kelly, both from Clonakilty, out and about in Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoife Bradfield (Enniskeane) and Isabella Galvin (Ballineen) enjoying the annual Beda Christmas fair which was held in the Beda Community Hall and which had numerous stalls, mulled wine and music. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Aisling and Tina O'Riordan (Dunmanway) enjoying the Beda Christmas fair last weekend where they had a stall at the very festive event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Displaying the calendars are horticultural students Eileen Hurley, Daniel Burke, Nina Pyrohova, Marie O’Sullivan and Skylar Gilbert.
Jerry Corcoran (Dublin), Peter O’Donovan (Bantry), John Collins (Dunmanway), and Liam Bennett (Clonakilty), all graduates of MTU’s architectural technology degree programmes from the classes of 1987-89, enjoying reconnecting at the 50 years of architectural technology celebration held at the MTU architecture factory, Bishopstown Campus, Cork. The event celebrated five decades of innovation and collaboration in architectural education. (Photo: Joleen Cronin)
Laura and baby Culainn McCarthy (Bantry) enjoying the sunshine at the recently held Bantry Macra annual Christmas lights tractor run. The run this year was held in memory club member Michael Lynch. All proceeds from the day are in aid of Pieta House and the Samaritans. (Photo: David Patterson)
A group of representatives from each of the beneficiaries of the 2024 Tour de Beara Cycle at a recent event at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff where the proceeds were presented to the various local charities, schools, societies, clubs and community organisations by Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy, on behalf of the county mayor.
Danny O’Shea smiling broadly as he lifted the U10s cup. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Cahermore National School’s team was the winner of the Beara senior quiz. Edel Polly presented the team with a special trophy, the Monica Polly perpetual trophy, in memory of her mother who was part of the Beara quiz for many years and who passed away in December 2023. From left: Teagan O'Sullivan, Kelsey O'Sullivan, Edel Polly, Emily Harrington and Ruby Morley.
Officers and members of the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally committee at the presentation of funds this year where a donation of €100,000 was made to the Irish Cancer Society. Seated are Martin Desmond (chairman), Clair Kilty and Nicola McMahon (Irish Cancer Society) with Mary Desmond and PJ Ryan (treasurer).
Julianne Creed from Inchigeela and Tadgh O’Farrell from Dunmanway at the Cork North-West and Cork South-West count centre at the Mallow GAA complex last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils at St James’ National School, Freya Horgan, Pippa and Millie Woodward and Grace Solomon enjoyed Community Garda Brigid's visit to the school.
Cllr Caroline Cronin, who was instrumental in ensuring that Durrus represented County Cork in the Pride of Place competition, seen with Santa at the lighting of the village Christmas tree last Saturday night.
Karen Dukelow (Durrus) with the cup after her team won the GAA ladies divisional final last weekend.
Anne Kelly took an early morning photo of the Christmas lights being put up in Ballineen and Enniskeane. The lights will be switched on at an event on Sunday December 8th where Santa will be the special guest.
Congratulations to the learners from Cork College of FET, Dunmanway who all achieved QQI certification in a variety of categories. Each learner was presented with a certificate by Cllr Deirdre Kelly, who was deputising for the county mayor.
The organisers of the old time threshing that took place in the yard of George Patterson, Ballinacarriga expressed thanks to all those who supported the events. The proceeds of €5,000 were recently presented by George Patterson to William Shorten for Kayla’s Recovery Journey. Back (from left): Aiden and Mairead O’Driscoll, Keith and Killian Kingston, Diane Desmond, Vincent and Eilish Woods, and Eileen and Charlie Bateman. Front (from left): Vincent Dullea, Micheál Crowley, Sam Kingston, William Shorten, George Patterson, and Helen Kingston. Missing from photo are Pat White and James O’Donovan. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
The Gargan family transformed their home on Sackville Street, Dunmanway into a spectacular Halloween display which drew visitors from near and far. Each year, the decorations become more elaborate, with Jacqui Gargan placing a donation box at the gate to support a chosen cause. This year €1,460 was raised for Cancer Connect. At the cheque presentation were (from left): Jacqui Gargan, Johnny O'Sullivan, John Deane, and Linus Sloane (all Cancer Connect drivers) along with Rosie and Riona Gargan.
A wedding party of DJ Maloney, Eamonn Lyons (groom), Stephen Lyons, Rob Hayes and Declan Harrigton casting their vote in Kilbrittain on election day.
Transition Year student at Mount Saint Michael, Áine Connolly, with Professor Colin Hawkes, endocrinologist and Conor Cronin, advanced nurse practitioner at the gala event at UCC where Áine was a guest speaker. The gala event launched educational videos for children newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Local children at the inauguration of the Community Crib with Fr Fergus Ryan at the promenade in Courtmacsherry. Santa and Mrs Claus turned on the Christmas tree lights and the local choir provided the music and song. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Santa and Mrs Claus arriving in Courtmacsherry for the Christmas market in the Courtmacsherry Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Cork South-West count at the Mallow GAA complex were (from left): Ellen Barry Hodnett and Aoibh Barry-Hodnett (Church Cross) with Jack Lynch (Bantry), John Supple (Goleen), and Danny Lynch (Bantry). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cllr Caroline Cronin, far right, switching on the lights. (Photo: Magda O'Driscoll)
Founder member of Gabriel Rangers, Noel Coakley, who launched the club’s 50th anniversary history publication, with his past pupil and current county councillor Caroline Cronin at last Sunday’s celebrations. Also marked on the day was the official opening of the Gabriel’s clubhouse by former Cork footballer, Cill na Martra’s Noel O’Leary.
The Whyte family from Blarney, Daniel and Gwen Whyte with their children Ava, Elena, Oliver and Joy enjoyed the Crann Centre’s Christmas experience. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Annette Bryan, with her helpers Conor Wootton and Chloe Cronin, at her stall of handmade crafts at the Bandon Christmas market which was held recently at the Riverview Shopping Centre. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Cora Barry, Connor Daly, Ruby Ahern and Zuzia Czaja in Bandon waiting for the arrival of Santa for the switching on of the Christmas lights. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Noel O'Callaghan, vice chairman of Cork County Board, presenting the county junior A hurling trophy to Tracton’s captain Rory Sinclair last Saturday.
Bandon camogie club’s minor team with their coaches and mentors after winning the minor C championship final against Banteer last Saturday at the Cork camogie grounds, Castle Road, Cork. The team was captained by Alice Lillis.
Pupils from St Joseph’s National School and from St Colman’s Boys’ National School, Macroom with Dutch author Marc Ter Horst and Dutch ambassador to Ireland, Maaike Van Koldam, at the Cork County Children’s Book Festival which was held at the Briery Gap in Macroom.
This year Santa will spread some festive cheer with his team of Lion helpers with some festive music by their talented musicians Amanda Neri and the Army band ensuring that every child feels the warmth and magic of Christmas. (Photo: John Allen)
Maebh O’Mahony from Carrigaline, with her parents Finbar and Eilish, at the recent Mary Immaculate College awards ceremony where Maebh received an undergraduate entrance scholarship to the bachelor of education (primary teaching) at MIC. The scholarship, valued at €2,000 was awarded on the basis of high level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate. The annual ceremony, held in the Lime Tree Theatre, saw almost 100 students and alumni from MIC being recognised for their academic and other notable achievements with just under €500,000 presented on the night in scholarships, awards and bursaries. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Newcestown Foróige congratulated Hannah Hayes and Katie Applebe who were conferred at a ceremony for leadership at the University of Galway. They completed the course this year at the Newcestown Foróige club.
Caheragh and District Vintage Club presented a cheque of €10,000 to the West Cork Rapid Response at a ceremony at the Traveller’s Rest. The money was the proceeds of the tractor, car, and truck run held in September. Front (from left): Sean Casey, Anne O’Sullivan (WCRR), Betty Hennessy (WCRR), Humphrey O’Sullivan, Tadhg Murray (WCRR), Pat Dineen and P J Murphy. Back (from left): D J Dineen, Anthony O’Driscoll, Seamus McCarthy, Alan Murphy, Pat McCarthy, Tim O’Sullivan, John Collins and Brian O’Sullivan.
Naíonra Phobail an Sciobairín senior room pupils posted their letter to Santa on their way to the Skibbereen Library last week.
Lillia Casey from Kilcoe National School won first place in the Skibbereen District & Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas colouring competition.
John Kelleher took a photo of Peter Deasy and Harriet O’Regan (fundraising chairperson) presenting the Excellence in Volunteering award to Billy White at the annual crew Christmas social. Billy has been a valuable asset to the fundraising team at the RNLI Union Hall.
The Castlehaven and Myross Choirs getting ready for their carol service which will be held on December 10th at St Barrahane's Catholic Church. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Baltimore, West Cork, Ireland. 1st Dec, 2024. Santa made an appearance in Baltimore today, to coincide with the Christmas lights turn on. Enjoying the event were Amelia & Valerie Legoupil from Baltimore. (Photo: Andy GIbson)
Santa made an appearance in Baltimore today, to coincide with the Christmas lights turn on. Enjoying the event were Hannah Sheehy and Rathnaid Whooley, both Baltimore. (Photo: Andy GIbson)
Santa made an appearance in Baltimore today, to coincide with the Christmas lights turn on. Santa & Mrs. Claus at Baltimore Castle. (Photo: Andy GIbson)
Santa made an appearance in Baltimore today, to coincide with the Christmas lights turn on. Enjoying the event were: Ally & Rian Hodnett, Skibbereen; Ellen Collins from Baltimore with 'Teddy'; Olan Hodnett, Skibbereen and Meabh Collins, Baltimore with 'Seami'. (Photo: Andy GIbson)