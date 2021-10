News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork October 2nd, 2021 11:40 PM By Southern Star Team

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has launched the ‘One County, One Book’ reading programme for teens aged 15-19 years which will run until November. The programme will focus on All Our Hidden Gifts, a book by Cork-born author Caroline O’Donoghue, and will also include art and songwriting competitions. At the launch with county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan were Hamilton Bandon High School transition year students David Barry and Seán Ahern. (Photo: Colm Lougheed)