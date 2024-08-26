Out and About in West Cork

Sophie Bambury was at the fancy dress in Newcestown dressed as local Star reporter Kieran O'Mahony, right. Sophie was playing the part of a reporter on the 'Trump in Stormy weather' float.
Alex Wilson, Innishannon and Aran Araya Nartowska, Bishopstown with their 1910 Wolseley at the Vintage Car Club of Great Britain - Irish Section at their vintage run in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Phil Healy with Siún Moloney, Newcestown at the homecoming event in Ballineen and Enniskeane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lucy Conte and Laura McCarthy, Bandon at the Timoleague Harvest Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jill and Isobelle Crowley from Kinsale and Mary Crowley, Timoleague at the Timoleague Harvest Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Denise Ni Cinnéide, Louise Kearney and Roz Maguire enjoying the Women on the Water - WOW fundraising event for cancer research organised by Baltimore Sailing Club. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the Women on the Water fundraising event in Baltimore were Sheila O'Sullivan, Sarah O'Sullivan, Kathleen Leonard, Maria Collins, Mairead de Barra and Catherine Thornhill. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Janeane Watt, Carrigadrohid, Macroom jumping for joy against the backdrop of Lislee Church during the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI lifefboat. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the ecumenical service on the site of the new biodiversity park at “The Churchyard”, Dunnycove Road, Ardfield were (left to right): Tim Feen, Michael Coughlan, Fr. Anthony O’Mahony, Audrey Harris, Dean Cliff Jeffers and Billy Sheehan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cork players who won the Senior and Intermediate All-Ireland Camogie finals at Croke Park paid a surprise visit with the O’Duffy and McGrath Cups to CUH’s children’s wards on Friday. Twelve-year-old Aaron Jennings from Leap met his heroes in the Puffiin Ward. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Winners in the Derry Collins memorial class were 3rd, Bridget Hurley with pony Violet; 2nd, Dan and Nuala O Brien with the Connemara pony Brave Lady and her foal; overall winner Peadar Williamson with his donkey George with judges Angela O Brien and James Whelton.
Cllr Caroline Cronin, Michael Collins TD, Terry Ó Niadh (judge), Cllr Danny Collins, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Tom Dowling (judge) and Senator Tim Lombard at the unveiling of a mural at the Old Forge on the judging day for the Pride of Place awards.
At the Ballinascarthy Railway Junction Timeline unveiling last Sunday were Mike Russell and Donie Walsh, who works as Asst Manager at the Model Railway Village.
The group from Cork that attended the World Ploughing in Estonia which was won by Jer Coakley in the reversible class. From left: Mike O'Brien, John O'Neill, John Kelleher, Kieran Keohane, Kieran Coakley, Jer Coakley (winning ploughman), Connie Buckley, Tom Ryall, Tim Lawlor, Barry O'Sullivan.
Sean (left) and Alex O’Sullivan from Gullane pictured in Kent Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local ladies Gretta O’Donovan and Louise Kingston having a chat in Kennedy Park. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Stephen Murray from Rosscarbery with his children Nessa and Fionn at the Friday market in Kennedy Park. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
NEWSTALK: Local gentlemen Kevin Crowley (left) and Colm Quirke exchanging the news on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Bantry Show on Sunday were, Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Micheál Collins from Glengariff who is one of the organisers.
Bantry Blues Premier intermediates: Back (L to R) Ruairi Deane, Oran Wiseman, Seanie O’Leary, Ronan O’Mahony, Shane Crowley, Conor Cronin, Shane Keevers, John Crowley, Billy Foley, Michael Casey, Kevin Casey, Eoghan O’Donoghue. Front (L to R): Dara McCarthy,
David Daly, Ruairi O’Shea, Arthur Coakley (C), Kevin Coakley, Seth ornton, Luke Salter Townsend, Eoghan O’Shea, Patrick Goggin, Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Cillian O’Brien.
Bantry Blues GAA members getting ready for their litter pick last Sunday morning, (from left): Christine O’Donovan, Mark O’Donovan, Damien O’Donovan, Anna Daly and Alex Purvis.
Members of the women’s retirement group - top, from left: Juanita Zuend, Rose O'Donovan, Nuala Daly, Sue Goss, Jenny Kirby. Below: Janet Ryan, Corrine Fenton, Eily O'Mahony, Maureen Hill, Margaret McCarthy and Sioban O'Leary.
Daniel Creed from Inchigeelagh with a Belgian Blue Cross Heifer at the annual agricultural show that was held in Bantry. (Photo: David Creedon)
Eric Smith from Bandon was recently presented with a cheque for €7,250 from Newcestown GAA after he won the jackpot. L to R Andrew Walsh, Aidan O'Rourke, Eric Smith and Sean Dinneen at O'Mahony's Bar.
'Trump in Stormy Water' won the best family float at last weekend's fancy dress at Newcestown Summer Festival
Ted O'Connell, Cllr Michael Looney, Kieran O'Neill, winner of the 2nd Special Award and Emma Toner, Marketing Director Opel Ireland ast the Opel Vauxhall run.
The Best Overall Car award went to John and Elaine Unkles for their Opel Ascona B Sport. Here John receives his award from Ted O'Connell and Emma Toner, marketing director of Opel Ireland.
Congratulations have been expressed to Margaret O’Driscoll who won last Friday's bingo jackpot of €800. L-R: Kieran Walsh, Matthew Salter, Margaret O'Driscoll and Noel Kearney.
The new seated area at Caheragh's Professor Jerry O'Sullivan park which pays tribute to Gurrane National School which closed in Caheragh in 1977.
Baltimore Tidy Towns volunteers Jonnie Goyer and Valerie Brown at the recent coffee morning.
Alannah O'Driscoll, Captain Maria Connolly, Seamus O'Driscoll, Lucy O'Driscoll. Seamus is presenting the Laura O'Driscoll cup to Captain Maria and Laura’s first cousins Alannah and Lucy.
Young Ilen Rovers players with Cork players Emma Hurley and Leah Carey enjoying recent Summer camp held in Church Cross.
At the Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty Debs celebrations were Barryroe ladies (left to right) Alison McCarthy, Cliona O’Brien, Ellen O’Riordan, Tara Fleming, Alannah Sexton and Ellen O’Donovan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On Sunday a specially commissioned scroll was signed by members of the Courtmacsherry RNLI. Pictured front are signatories (left to right): Paul Finn (Fundraising), Brian O’Dwyer (Operations), Angela Veldman (Education) and Stuart Russell (Visits). Also included are standing (left to right): Vincent O’Donovan, Martha Drake, David Dunwoody, Fiona O’Regan, Rachel Kelly, Assumpta Drake, Hank Veldman, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Liam Murphy and Joan O’Donovan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
INDIA BOUND: May O’Connell, Ballinspittle, Nuala O’Connell, Crosshaven, founder of the charity Street Children of India (SCI), and Margaret Moloney, Ballinadee, at a coffee morning for SCI at Whispering Pines, Crosshaven. May and Margaret recently organised a coffee morning for SCI at Ballinadee Community Centre. All three are departing for India later this month. (Photo: Leo McMahon)
The overall winner, Conor Hurley, receiving the captain's prize trophy from Tony O’ Mahony (left), De Courcey Golf Society Captain.
Aisling Hennebry's research examined the experiences, perceptions and competencies of teachers
in their implementation of the Junior Cycle Wellbeing Guidelines.
The Ballygarvan Agricultural Show is ready to go. (Photo: JJ Hurley)
The Bandon Camogie Club travelled by coach to Dublin for the All-Ireland camogie finals at Croke Park on Sunday, 12th. Cork was successful in both the intermediate and senior finals, defeating Kilkenny by one point and Galway by three points respectively
Pictured at the heritage hub in Ballinascarthy village with the railway timeline are back: Anthony O'Brien, Rev Kingsley Sutton, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Liam Condon, Cllr John Michael Foley, Canon John Kingston, Ray Good, Cllr Alan Coleman. Front: Philly Meade Beechinor, who officially unveiled the timeline, County Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, Kate Crowley.
Participants and spectators at the inaugural Clay Pigeon shoot which was held at Dooneen on Sunday last as part of the Allihies family festival. Trophies were presented to the winners in O'Neill's bar afterwards. (Photo: Sean Moriarty).