Out and About in West Cork

Crew and volunteers of Union Hall RNLI who gathered together last Thursday evening. The charity, founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around Ireland and the UK to take a photo of themselves, their crew, or their team, as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible. Representatives, including Union Hall volunteers from RNLI communities across the organisation took part. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image. The Union Hall photo was taken at the crew’s lifeboat station by West Cork photographer Anne Minihane.
Union Hall and Baltimore ladies enjoying the Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch at Inishbeg Estate last week were, from left: Harriet O'Regan, Ali McNamara, Catherine, Carmel and Miní McKenna, Danielle and Ciara Sheehy and Ellen O'Regan. Below: Rosaleen MacKeown and Ruth McSweeney, organisers of the event. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Rosaleen MacKeown and Ruth McSweeney organisers of the Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch held at Inisbeg Estate, Baltimore. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Gareth Gault AKA "Donkey" founder and director of Grassmen with Danny Lynch age 9 (Ballyvourney) at the Ahiohill Vintage Club Harvest Working Day in Lisnacunna, Enniskeane on the lands of Niall and Walter Helen. (Photo: David Patterson)
Shelly Tobin with 'Charlie' who won the Champion prize at the dog show at the Ahiohill Vintage Club Harvest Working Day in Enniskeane on the lands of Niall and Walter Helen. Proceeds will go to ARC Cancer Support, West Cork Underwater Search & Rescue, Kilcolman National School and local charities. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aisling and Lucy Finn enjoying the Courtmacshery Regatta last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Leap Revved Up family day in Kilmacabea GAA grounds were Annie Hurley, Union Hall, with Aoife O'Donovan and Saoirse and Ailish Buckley, all Castlehaven. Also there were, far left, Fiadh O'Donovan and Abbie Lawlor. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Fiadh O'Donovan and Abbie Lawlor enjoying their day out at Leap Revved Up festival last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Dan McCarthy enjoying some sun outside his home on Heir Island. (Photo: Paul Levis)
Lisa O’Shea and Niamh Lerner-Murphy at the Courtmacsherry Regatta. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Brian O'Callaghan, member of Schull Fire and Rescue, at the charity car wash which was held at Brosnan’s car park in Schull in aid of Barretstown. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Ronan Coughlan from Ballineen, with driver Eamon Crowley from Ahiohill, took part in the tractor pulling in a Deutz-Fahr at the Ahiohill Vintage Club’s harvest working day in Lisnacunna, Enniskeane on the lands of Niall and Walter Helen. (Photo: David Patterson)
Oisin McCarthy from Carrigaline took part in the tractor pulling with a John Deere 6175R at the Ahiohill Vintage Club’s harvest working day in Lisnacunna, Enniskeane which was held on the lands of Niall and Walter Helen. (Photo: David Patterson)
The Southern Star’s poster for the Olympics outside Noreen Desmond’s house being admired by Ronan Desmond from Templemartin and his niece Mary Kate Cassidy.
At the recent historical talk on Castleview Mills, which was held at Ballinascarthy Hall, were (from left) Mary Kingston, Joe O'Leary (who gave the talk), Maureen Ahearn, Tommy Ellis and Liam Condon.
A group from Bantry Tidy Towns watching the swifts and their nest boxes at the front of St Brendan's National School.
Paul Moore of Bere Island Community Radio took this photo of the annual mass at the Holy Year Cross, Cnoc an Eallaigh, on Bere Island which was celebrated by Fr Lawrence Freeman OSB and attended by the island community as well as visitors from home and abroad. The Bere Island diaspora also joined the community celebration via a livestream from Bere Island Community Radio. The mass is organised annually by the Holy Cross committee to occur on August bank holiday Saturday.
Jack Fitzpatrick from Leap on China Doll who won the champion ridden pony class at Skibbereen's Carbery Show. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Local girls at the chalk drawing competition during the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival were (back, from left) Amy Whelton, Sarah Madden, Faye Knowles and Darcy O’Donovan. Front (from left) Remi O’Donovan and Katie May O’Driscoll. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The group of local children who won a prize at the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival’s fancy dress parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The DeCourcey parish set dancers having a great time at the DeCourcey vintage day which was held on bank holiday Monday.
The aim of the event is to introduce participants to the special groups of birds that use the estuary, how they use it, the journeys they take to get there and the importance of the ‘bit of mud’.
At the recent road bowling final were (from left) Mike O'Rourke, Mike Lane, Meabh Cuinnea, John Nagle and Seamus Cuinnea.
Tom and Eileen Lyons (nee Crowley) recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and their family came from all across the globe for the special occasion. From left: Tomás from Ireland, Ceara from Australia, Tom and Eileen, Aileen from London and Conor from Korea.
Some of the participants at last Saturdays pop-up Gaeltacht at Café on the Lane. Events are held on the first Saturday of each month from 11am to 12noon and everyone is welcome to participate.
Esmée (left) and Sophitia Sahili from Clonakilty were all smiles for the camera. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eoin and Ronan Mullins from Clonakilty with Kieran Doyle from Rosscarbery enjoying a day out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Doheny/Sam Maguire club held a very successful Cúl Camp last week under co-ordinators Mirian Forbes and Tony Walsh. This year’s coaches were (back, from left) Emma O’Sullivan, Rhea McCarthy, Michelle Murphy, Alison Hayes, Noelle O’Mahony, Donnacha McCarthy, Ciaran Murray and Padraig O’Sullivan. Front (from left) Aoife Walsh, Clara Duggan, Aisling Walsh, Kate Murray, Aine Hickey, Melissa Duggan (ladies Cork football team member), Eimear Kelleher, Ciara Hurley, Oisin Doyle, Eoin Greary, Euan Lehane, Oran McCarthy and Shane Brady. John Kelly is missing from the photo.
Schull Harbour Sailing Club commemorated their friend and fellow sailor Denis Quinlan, as they rounded the Quinsey mark during Saturday’s club racing.
Following the very successful concert featuring John Spillane and the Bandon-based acapella choir, Munster Mix, in Ahakista Church last Friday evening, members of the committee enjoyed chatting with John Spillane. From left, Eilís Cohalan Hodnett, David McCarra, John Spillane and Josephine Mulhall.
This year’s Belgooly Belles are (from left) Clodagh Corkery, Katie O'Sullivan and Saoirse Long. Rachel Kiely, the fourth Belle, is missing from the photo.
John O’Driscoll from Kinsale leaping for the flag during the Kinsale Regatta water carnival’s slippery pole event over the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Kinsale Rowing Club members having fun at the Kinsale Regatta. (Photo: John Allen)
Christopher O’Sullivan TD took part in the Leap tractor run which was held to raise funds for the Kilmacabea GAA Astroturf project.
Leah McCarthy, representing Liam McCarthy Construction, presented the Tadhg MacCarthaigh U12 girls with their new training tops and half zips, which they very kindly sponsored. Back (from left) Emma McCarthy, Kate Lynch, Aoife Barrett, Allie McCarthy, Leah McCarthy (Liam McCarthy Construction) Jenny Murray, Aoibheann Harnedy, Katie Needham and Brid O’Driscoll. Front (from left) Natalia Gajowniczek, Roisin Murnane, Chloe Delaney and Ellen Hurley. Holly Jeffrey Connolly was missing from the photo.
The Ilen Rovers U11 boys travelled to Pairc Uí Chaoimh last week for the Munster GAA stadium day. Back (from left) Liam O'Neill, Ian Fitzgerald, Cathal Ronan, Fionn Daly, Conor Duggan, Jack O'Driscoll, Shane Duggan and Ferdinand O'Driscoll. Front (from left) Conor O'Sullivan, Rory West, Oran Keane, Charlie Crowley, Darragh Murphy, Hugo O'Driscoll and Jimmy McDonagh.
Conor Young, Oisin Noonan and Liam Young, all from Dunmanway, at the Ahiohill Vintage Club’s harvest working day in Lisnacunna, Enniskeane on the lands of Niall and Walter Helen. Proceeds from the event will go to ARC Cancer Support, West Cork Underwater Search & Rescue, Kilcolman National School and to local charities. (Photo: David Patterson)
Schull Harbour Sailing Club's honorary treasurer Jack Allen with Johanna Murphy and George Radley, winners of the weekend's Kinsale to Baltimore Scora race.
Jo Heesters, Carly Webb and Asha McCutcheon at an evening dedicated to remembering Sinead O’Connor which was hosted by the Bandon Folk Club. (Photo: Denis Boyle)