Out and About in West Cork

BEST DRESSED: At the presentations for the Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gentleman at Barryroe Show were (left to right): Evelyn Fleming (judge); Tim Cummins, Inishannon (Best dressed gentleman), Mary Madden (judge), Michelle Fleming, Seven Heads (Best dressed lady), Eileen Collins (show secretary) and John O’Brien (show chairperson). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Barrryoe Show were (left to right): locals Margaret and Charles Dullea, Marion Sheehy and Kitty Moyles, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Peter McCarthy in deep conversation with James Wycherely. (Photo: David Creedon)
Dominic McArdle presenting the Paddy Murphy Cup to John Dinneen, Ballylickey, with Orla Atkinson and Judge Aidan Ryan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cllr. Noel O'Donovan opened the annual Rosscarbery Deanery Garden Féte last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the Tots tractor, car and truck run in aid of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland West Cork Branch were Liz Hooley, MS Ireland West Cork Branch; Shane Jennings from Enniskeane, organiser of the run; Declan O'Donovan from Skibbereen and Sarah Keohane from Ballineen. (Photo: David Patterson)
Pat Kingston (Drinagh) Gerry Murphy (Dunmanway) and Kathleen O'Farrell (Dunmanway) enjoying their day at the Tots tractor, car and truck run which was in aid of MS Ireland (Multiple Sclerosis) West Cork Branch. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jerome Deasy, Jim Hennessy, Eamon McKeogh and Trevor Kingston setting off on the Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Enjoying the racing at the Richard Phelan Memorial Day Harness Racing were Donal O'Callaghan, Schull; Finbarr O'Callaghan, Schull and Ger Hegarty, owner of the land where the harness racing was taking place. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Fine Gael team were in Cork colours at the Fancy Dress Parade in Bandon last Saturday night: Cllr Marie O’Sullivan, Senator Tim Lombard, and Cllr John Michael Foley.
At the Bailiú na Banndan Festival fancy dress were Niamh O'Donovan, Harry Good, and Michelle and Vicki O'Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Grainne Looney, Kate McCarthy and Stevi McGrath taking part in the Makeyourmark on Cancer walk. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Clonakilty Community College Graduation ceremony were, from left: Ciara O’Sullivan, Timoleague with Fia Drinan, Lissarda and Juliette Lawlor, Conakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James O’Donovan, Clonakilty with Maggie France, Ballinascarthy at the graduation ceremony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cliona O’Brien, Grange, Barryroe and Senan Duggan, Ardfield at graduation. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Olan O’Donovan and Aoife Meade, Clonakilty at the ceremony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the opening reception of the 26th West Cork Literary Festival were (from left): Palestinian author Adania Shibli, West Cork Literary Festival director Eimear O’Herlihy and writer and activist Maeve Higgins. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
During the second day of the West Cork Literary Festival, wildlife documentary presenter Eoin Warner chatted with Tim O'Leary on Whiddy about his work and the wildlife and landscapes of Ireland's islands. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Marion O’Brien, treasurer of Gortalassa Old School House (Gosh) presented a cheque of €861.60 to Toby Campbell, who received it on behalf of Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue. The money was the proceeds of the recent sunset stroll which took place to mark the summer solstice and to remember all those who have lost their lives at sea.
First past the post at the Galley Head Swim in an amazing 2 hours 31 minutes was the relay team D'Nevills, featuring Thomas and his two sons Grattan and Finian. From left: Geoff Wycherley, Finian Neville, Thomas Neville, Grattan Neville, Tony Rafferty, Margaret Deegan, Jackie Neville and Justin Crowley.
John Lowney, jeweller and sponsor of the senior ladies road bowling championship, presented Geraldine Curtin from Timoleague with her award on the occasion of her recent county win. Front: Kevin and Jerry Curtin helping to hold up the cup.
Getting into the spirit at the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty were locals (from left): Roni Collins, Anne Lynch and Gwen O’Callaghan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying a catch-up in Kennedy Park were locals (from left): Maurice Shanley, Darragh Gough, Sean O’Donoghue, Eoghan Deasy, David Lowney and Duncan Lehane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rangal Óg GAA ran its first Cúl Camp which was a fantastic success with over 70 children taking part. The club was also delighted to welcome Cork senior hurler Luke Meade to the camp during the week.
Best of luck is wished to Finbarr Corcoran from Dunmanway who is retiring after thirty years of service with Cork County Council.
Geraldine Curtain (left) was the ladies senior county title winner and Ellen Sexton was the U18 All-Ireland winner at the road bowling in Castletown-Kinneigh.
Mags O’Leary with her children Cathal and Erin from Tiernanean at the Barryroe Show last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the launch of the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks on the pontoon in Courtmacsherry were (from left): Simon Locke, Elaine Kirby, Aoife Daly, Angela Veldman-O’Donovan, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Emma O’Donovan, Luke Murphy and Pat Lawton. The event from Courtmacsherry Bay to Inchydoney Bay will take place on Sunday August 11th. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dancers from the Emma O'Flynn School of Dancing entertained at the Active Retired social afternoon at Ballinascarthy Hall. Back (from left): Emma O'Flynn, Anna-Maria Hayes, Issy Hayes, Emily Hodnett, Kate Chambers and Ethel Hayes. Front (from left): Clodagh White, Ella Kwoka, Nadine Alsaadi and Mia Kwoka.
Barry O'Kane, Ray Giffen, The Duncairn; county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, Caroline O’Donnell and Joe O’Leary, Levis’ Corner House at the launch of the Belfast X Ballydehob Takeover in Levis’ Outback venue in Ballydehob as part of Creative Ireland’s Creative Communities on a Shared Island initiative. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Tom Brosnan flanked by his grandson Conor and son Jeremy, as three generations of the Brosnan family enjoy a night off from the Centra and join in the Bunratty celebrations. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Father and son winners of the weekly scramble at Glengarriff Golf Club, Sean Fouhy and Ronan Fouhy with Becky Tade O'Sullivan. Also included is Owen J Dinneen, captain. The scramble was sponsored by Steve Cameron.
The Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat and the SuperValu by night. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Margaret Daly enjoying the launch of the All-Ireland road bowling championships in Castletownkenneigh last Saturday morning.
The U14 Newcestown football team who recently won the D1 championship shield football final when they defeated Bandon by 6-10 to 5-06.
A new record time of 5 hours, 16 minutes and 45 seconds was set on Sunday for the Fastnet Swim. Milko van Gool from the Netherlands beat the previous record set by American Andrew Packer. From left: Skipper Kieran Collins with observer Brianna Jackson, Milko van Gool and crew Paul de Ward.
Drip Coffee celebrated one year in business recently with live music and a DJ who entertained customers throughout the day. Anna and Hilary Martin from Rosscarbery enjoyed the festivities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the presentation of sponsorship from Stroker Fabrication to St Mary's GAA golf classic are (from left) Eileen Scannell, Lauren Stroker, Evelyn Stroker, Stephen Redmond, Stephen Stroker, Michael Dineen, Stephen Whyte and Tiernan O' Driscoll.
Ross O'Brien won the boy’s U14 All-Ireland bowling title from Jack O'Reilly in Castletownkenneigh.
Cllr Finbarr Harrington with his daughter Mia who celebrated the Scoil Phobail Bhéara debs on Tuesday.
At the presentation of funds to St Michael's Centre from Lorna's senior fitness class in Gaggin Hall were (from left) Tim O'Brien, Angela Lordan, Úna Hegarty, Sharon O'Fynn, Ann Walsh, Roger Pearson, Julia Slyne, Catherine Butler and Margaret Desmond.
John O'Donovan, Der O'Donovan and Joe O'Sullivan taking part in the adult fancy dress parade at the Bailiú na Banndan festival. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Simon Coveney TD, who led the Irish Defence Forces team to victory in the offshore race of the Beaufort Cup, on the Artful Dodjer boat, as part of Volvo Cork Week, in Royal Cork Yacht Club, Crosshaven. The race for international uniformed service personnel encompasses a race around the Fastnet Rock and back to Cork and features international entries from countries including the USA and Ecuador. (Photo: James Tomlinson)
The Ilen Rovers U14B girls had two league wins this week against St Colum’s and Rosscarbery. Back (from left) Ciara Collins, Grace Fitzgerald, Neasa Daly, Siobhan Hickey, Robyn Whooley, Maria Connolly, Izzy O’Flynn, Lucy O’Driscoll and Alannah O’Driscoll. Front (from left) Maggie Hallihane, Laura Mae Coakley, Annie Collins, Aisling Hickey, Juliette Field, Tara Duggan, Mia Crowley and Claire Collins.
Skibbereen artist Nicola McCarthy with her nieces and nephews William, Christopher, Anna, Shauna and Robyn O'Neill at the opening of her exhibition Flow- Art in Motion at Skibbereen Library. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The art exhibition based on global gender-based violence (GBV) by artist Dianne Curtin opened in Myross Church, Union Hall recently. The artworks are part of an ongoing artistic research-led enquiry. The GBV exhibition will be on show at Myross Church, Union Hall until the end of August. Attending the opening night were Conor Wynne (Limerick), Christine Roycroft (Union Hall) and Ruth Roycroft (Skibbereen). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Naomi O'Brien of Ballydehob who acquired the renowned Hudson's café and food store in Ballydehob on her first day in business last Monday. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)