OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Christopher Deane with his wife and grandson in a MF S 5712 followed by Sidney Kingston in his MF 35 at last weekend’s Tragumna Tractor Run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Broadcaster Patricia Messinger from C103 at her induction ceremony to the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2021 last week. The IMRO Radio Awards will take place virtually on Friday October 1st. (Photo: Andres Poveda)
Kevin Heapes and Liz Cotter at the Ballydehob tractor run which raised funds for the Air Ambulance and Schull Community Hospital. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Faye Bolger and Alice McNulty of Bally Bia who cooked up a storm at a charity tractor run in Ballydehob.(Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean, supported by Cully and Scully, were students from Schull Community College with Cullen Allen, Mark McCarthy, Emmy McCarthy, Susan Shields and Laurie Mason. The volunteers removed 40kg of marine litter.
At the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean, supported by Cully and Scully, were Lorraine Whelton’s fifth class from Schull NS on the Station Strand in Schull. The volunteers removed 40kg of marine litter.
At the launch of a mural in Clonakilty on culture nightwere members of Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers. Clonakilty mayor Anthony McDermott cutting the ribbon.(Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the launch of a mural in Clonakilty on culture night were artists Maeve Ní Shuilleabháin and Fintan Tuschewski who worked on the creation designed by artist Sheila Kelleher. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Dunmanway’s vintage tractor and classic car run in aid of MS Ireland and St Mary’s Church were Charlene Duggan, Felicity Lehane and Ava O’Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Dunmanway’s vintage tractor and classic car run in aid of MS Ireland and St Mary’s Church were Orla and Odhran Murphy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Dunmanway’s vintage tractor and classic car run in aid of MS Ireland and St Mary’s Church were Farrah Healy and Caoimhe Crowley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Carbery Pony Club outing to the West Cork Secret were Nicola White, laboratory operations director with Animal Health Laboratories, Bandon who presented a new horse blanket for all members to Mary Horgan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Noreen, Jason, Mary Ann and Danny Byrne, Schull enjoying the Ballydehob tractor and vintage car run. (Photo: Anne Minihane)