Out and About in West Cork

May 1st, 2024 8:00 PM

At the Kilmacsimon Rowing Club’s time trials were Freya Dunne, Bandon and Kate Murphy, Innishannon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí TY students Laura Cronin, Aoibhe Barry, Aoife O'Sullivan, Lucy Coppinger, Shona O'Sullivan and Alice Byrne in the town square before heading off to their TY ball. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí students heading to the TY ball (clockwise from above): Keelyn O’Connor, Ellie O’Connor, Muireann McCarthy, Anna McAuliffe and Abbi O’Sullivan (Photos: Andy Gibson)

Clodagh Fahy Ring, Briain O’Driscoll and Jasmine Ellis

Helena O’Callaghan and Caoimhe
McCarthy. (Photos: Andy Gibson)

Sisters Eve Marie and Grace Gallagher with Trixie the dog enjoying the gorgeous sunshine at Skibbereen Farmers Market last Saturday. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Enjoying the wonderful sunshine at Skibbereen Farmers Market last Saturday were Eva Goggin, Schull; Caoimhe Reidy, Goleen and Sophie Foley, Schull. (Photos: Anne Minihane)

Kilbrittain ladies Ava O’Connell, Kiara Moore and Amy O’Connell at Clogagh ploughing match. (Photos: Gearoid Holland)

Fr. Robert Young, Parish Priest of Kinsale blessing the fleet at the annual Kinsale Sea Sunday commemoration.
Photo: John Allen

Artist Els Dietvorst, second left at the opening of her exhibition Adrift at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, Skibbereen with Ann Davoren, director, Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre and exhibition curators Catherine Bowe and Karla Sánchez Zepeda. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

