Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying the Warren beach were Saide (1) and Ayda O’Mahony (3) from Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Olan Brethnach and Pierce McCarthy from Ovens at the Bandon Grammar School tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Karen Coppinger,Grace Keating,Elaine Byrne,Joanne Kelleher and Grainne Collins at the West Cork Hotel fashion show held in aid of Skibbereen Luncheon Club. (Photo: Aoife Hodnett O’Brien)
Patricia Carey,Teresa Connolly, Majella McCarthy and O’Mahony(6), from Ballineen. (Photo: Andy Gibson) Michelle Donelan at the West Cork Hotel fashion show held in aid of Skibbereen Luncheon Club. (Photo: Aoife Hodnett O’Brien)
Margaret Clarke, Bunalun, Skibbereen, Tricia Minihane, Skibbereen and Ronnie Tobin, Union Hall at the Skibbereen Luncheon Club Spring Summer Fun Night. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the launch of Rooted Harmony exhibition by Clonakilty Artists Together were Karl Cullen,Will Dahm, Jacinta Darragh, Liz Price, Garry Swan, Hellen Williams and Yvonne Ryves. The exibition runs at Gallery Asna until April 27th. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Grey Heron Gallery, Bandon at the launch of Shine art exhibition by artist Audrey Cantillon were Noelle McNamara, Aine O’Gorman and Aine Duffy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Grey Heron Gallery, Bandon at the launch of Shine art exibition by artist Audrey Cantillon were Cllr Sean O’Donovan, Audrey, Aine Duff y and Cllr Gillian Coughlan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Philip, Aoife, Adam and Alex Giles at the Bandon Grammar School tractor run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Valerie O’Driscoll and Sarah McCarthy were at the West Cork Hotel fashion show in aid of Skibbereen Luncheon Club. (Photo: Aoife Hodnett O’Brien)
Enjoying the Bandon Grammar School, Car, Truck and Tractor Run were Lucy O’Connor, Helen Russel, Amilia Kingston and Elyse O’Connor. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
(L to R), Simon, Christy and Thomas Draper from Ballinspittle were at the Bandon Grammar School Tractor Run. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Dunmanway Family Resource Centre held a kids’ cycling camp this week. Pausing for a break was Eada McCarthy (6) from Ballinacarriga. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
sisters Ellie (5) and Beth (6), from Ballineen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Triona McCarthy, who compered the Skibbereen Luncheon Club Spring Summer Fun Night last weekend, with her mum Margaret McCarthy, Schull and Grainne Stephenson, Birmingham. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Robbie O’Riordan in Adrigole enjoying some calmer weather the day after storm Kathleen moved through the area. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Miriam Cuinnea, on behalf of Connonagh Cheval, presented a cheque for €1,827 to Christine Cowap for the Leap and Glandore community playschool. Back (from left): John Daly, Cormac Cunnea, Patrick O’Sullivan, John Helen, Peter Daly, Tony O’Mahony, Finbarr Grace, Chris Murphy and Fiona Murphy. Front (from left): Norma Daly, Miriam Cunnea, Christine Cowap, Louise Williamson, Kathleen O’Mahony and Abina Long.
Chen Qiumec (Annie MacCarthy) was in Cork to do a profile of the successful Cork Persons of the Year awards scheme for publication in various China media and websites. From left: Annie MacCarthy (president of the Europe-China Cultural & Artistic Exchange), Manus O’Callaghan (Cork Persons of Year award scheme) and Jimmy MacCarthy, Cork singer and songwriter from Macroom who is married to Annie.
Friends and family of David McCall gathered at the Pollock Rock, Owenahincha in memory of the fiftieth anniversary of his drowning. (Photo: John Coughlan)
Anne Bruen, Aherla Active Community Group and Cathaoirleach of Macroom Municipal District, Cllr Ted Lucey admiring some of the enhancements made to Aherla village under the Cork County Council funded 2022 Village Enhancement Scheme. Some of the main enhancements include a new paved focal point for the village which includes a bicycle stand, seating, new display board and a structure to accommodate the new Christmas tree which will be showcased during the festive period. New speed detector signage and town signs were also added as part of the funding. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Members of the Castletown fundraising group Eithne Wilson, Una Forbes and Frank Jennings presenting a cheque for €30,000 to former chairman Donal Cashman and Siobhan Green from Enable Ireland at an event which was held at the Castletown-Kinneigh Community Hall. The group has supported Enable Ireland’s Lavanagh Children’s Centre for over forty years. Their annual walk and cycle rally will be held in Coppeen on Sunday June 30th. (Photo: John Allen)
Author Barry Moloney with Angela Shanahan from Kinsale Tourist Office and illustrator Fiona Boniwell with the Kinsale Giant at the launch of Kinsale Stories an illustrated children’s history of Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Bambie Thug performing Doomsday Blue at The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special in their bid to represent Ireland in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year at what will be the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. (Photo: Andres Poveda)
Artist Tina Reed from Sherkin Island is taking part in Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale, where buyers have no idea of the artists behind the artworks until after the sale has closed. Each piece is priced at €65, no matter the artist, with funds raised going to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation’s in-home nursing care and respite support services for 42 Cork families. With 108 local artists lending their support to Incognito this year, and over 3,300 original postcard-size artworks for sale, buyers can now peruse the collection before the sale goes live on Wednesday April 24th. www.incognito.ie to sign up.
Clonakilty Macra members Olive Lenihan, Sarah Murphy and Aiesha Hurley supporting Conor O'Mahony (second from left) who represented both Carbery region and Clonakilty Macra at the Mr Personality Festival in Clonmel last weekend.
At the recent Easter 1916 commemoration in Clonakilty were (from left): Séamus deBúrca and Michael O’Donovan, founders of the Clonakilty Easter Commemoration Committee who started the commemoration in 1981, and Jerry Daly who has attended nearly every one of the events over the last 43 years.
Clonakilty ladies (from left): Breda Walsh, Nora Collins and Ronnie Coomey having a chat out and about in town. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ready for crepes at the Friday market were cousins (from left): Erin O’Regan, Farran Deasy, Rohan Deasy, Mya Deasy, Jade O’Regan and Aaron Deasy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Martin Lordan from Drimoleague and Connie O'Sullivan from Kealkil enjoying their day at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run which was held recently in aid of the Bantry Stroke Unit and West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sadbh Myler planted trees with other volunteers at the Mealagh Valley Hall during Tree Week . The committee was delighted to receive bareroot trees to plant from the charity Easy Treesie.
A public meeting was hosted by Beara Tourism in Castletownbere regarding the recent announcement that no further public drinking water can be extracted from the Glenbeg lake. Front row: Michael Collins TD, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy and Isobel Towse (rep for Holly Cairns TD). Second row: Chris Downey and John O'Sullivan. Third row: Donal Kelly, Colman O’Sullivan and Danny Crowley. Fourth row: Marc O’Sullivan, Noel Ford, Cllr Danny Collins and Cllr Caroline Cronin. Fifth row: Mark Galleher, Pat Murphy and Cllr Tom Lombard. Back row: Miah O’Sullivan and Paul Harrington. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Sean Murray from Beal Na Blath with his sons Diarmuid and Thomas enjoying the tractor run in Crookstown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
A stunning image taken by ESB Networks technician Michael O'Connor as crews repair a fault on Mizen Head during Storm Kathleen last Saturday. This is one of Ireland's most southerly electricity poles and it is secured to the rock face by metal struts.
Timmy McCarthy from Skibbereen and Joe Newman from Ballydehob taking some time out at the Leap and District Vintage Club’s annual tractor run which was held recently in Leap in aid of Marymount Hospice and Bru Columbanus. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Tadhg O'Neill (Dunmanway) and Conor O'Sullivan (Drimoleague) enjoying their day at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run which was held recently in aid of Bantry Stroke Unit and West Cork Jesters. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aoife and Ruth McSweeney (Ballinacarriga) and Mairead Duggan (Dunmanway) had a busy day registering participants at the Ballinacarriga tractor, truck and car run which was held recently in aid of Cancer Connect, Ballinacarriga National School and Randal Óg GAA. (Photo: David Patterson)
Members of the committee who organised the Race Night at the Old Creamery in Kilcrohane which raised €4,100 for the Parkinson's Association of Ireland and €4,100 for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland were (back, from left): Tim Lehane, Mary O'Donovan, Marian O’Sullivan and Stephen O’Donovan. Front (from left): John Desmond, Tony O’Donovan, Jerome McCarthy and Tim Joe O’Mahony. (Photo: Donal O’Connell)
The McCarthy sisters Aibhlin (left) and Clodagh (right) with Cork camogie star Saoirse McCarthy, who presented medals to the Barryroe U13 and U14 camogie teams at a recent function at the Courtmacsherry Community Centre. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A somewhat peaceful setting in Courtmacshery Bay despite the presence of Storm Kathleen. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Council workers returning sand to the beach that had been carried onto a nearby road during the recent Storm Kathleen at Garrylucas Beach. (Photo: David Creedon)
Brothers Fionn and Donncha Maloney playing king of the castle on Garrylucas Beach. (Photo: David Creedon)
Timoleague’s John Michael Foley addressing the recent Ard Fheis. From left: John Michael Foley, Senator Martin Conway, Colm Burke TD, Hildegarde Naughton TD and Regina Doherty TD.
Professor Nick Maynard and Gary Walsh from Trócaire at the Kinsale Peace Project talk which was held at the Trident Hotel last Thursday.
Ros Healy from Leap and Rosemarie Connolly from Skibbereen with the new leader of Fine Gael, Simon Harris TD at the Ard Fheis in Galway last Saturday.
Teresa McCarthy won the €950 jackpot at the O’Donovan Rossa bingo night. From left: Michael Scannell, Teresa McCarthy, Matthew Salter and Sean Carmody.
James Kingston (Dunmanway), Joe O'Sullivan (Rathbarry) and Simon Jennings (Enniskeane) all took part in the Ballinacarriga tractor, truck and car run which was held recently in aid of Cancer Connect, Ballinacarriga National School and Randal Óg GAA club. (Photo: David Patterson)
Tusken Raiders taking afternoon tea in Marabelle’s Cafe in Dunmanway to discuss the forthcoming Feel the Force festival that will take place over the June bank holiday in Dunmanway. See page 3 for the full story. (Photo: David Creedon)
Gráinne Ní Chróinín from Gaelcholaiste Charrig Uí Leighin who took third place at this year's BD Stem Stars event at the National Technology Park in Limerick. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Amelia Kingston and Lucy O'Connor at the Bandon Grammar School’s tractor run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The Ilen Rovers U16 team that kicked off their West Cork ladies football league with a fine win over Valley Rovers. Back (from left): Rachel Hickey, Mary Bushe, Saorla Carey, Maria Connolly, Ellen Connolly, Sarah Keating, Victoria Haffner, Clodagh Hickey, Maeve Whooley, Cliona Herlihy, Alannah O'Driscoll, Claire Collins and John O'Driscoll. Front (from left): Ava Murphy, Hannah O'Driscoll, Carla O'Regan, Tara Duggan, Neasa Daly, Siobhan Hickey, Lorraine Coakley, Mia Crowley and Lucy O'Driscoll.