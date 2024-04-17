Out and About in West Cork

27/57

Artist Tina Reed from Sherkin Island is taking part in Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale, where buyers have no idea of the artists behind the artworks until after the sale has closed. Each piece is priced at €65, no matter the artist, with funds raised going to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation’s in-home nursing care and respite support services for 42 Cork families. With 108 local artists lending their support to Incognito this year, and over 3,300 original postcard-size artworks for sale, buyers can now peruse the collection before the sale goes live on Wednesday April 24th. www.incognito.ie to sign up.