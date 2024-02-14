Check out some of the best photos from out and about in West Cork last week – were you spotted by our cameras?
At the Irish Coast Guard stand Donnagh Verling explains what’s involved to Oran O’Donovan as Matthew Power and Kate Verling watch during the Clonakilty Community College Career Fair. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Gina O’Donovan and Veronica Whooley of Skibbereen Library who were delighted to help anyone who dropped in to make St Brigid’s Crosses on her feast day. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Clonakilty ladies Fionnuala Laide and Catherine McAree making St Brigid’s Crosses at Skibbereen Library. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Young Charlie Murphy from Kilbrittain gets in some practice at the Kilbrittain ploughing match on the lands of his grandparents Denis and Mary Murphy at Farnagark, Kilbrittain. (Photo: David Patterson)
Gordon Jennings with Mary and Maggie Coakley from Clonakilty were also in Kilmeen. (Photo: David Creedon)
Local threshers Tadhg McCarthy and Eoin Whooley from Lough Hyne at the Rath Vintage Club annual old time threshing event in Baltimore. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael Wycherley from Ballineen and Liam O’Driscoll, Kilbrittain, about to start the senior reversible class at Kilmeen Ploughing match in Rossmore. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
St Brogan’s College remembered former teacher and much-loved commentator Paudie Palmer, unveiling a plaque in his honour. At the ceremony were Rachel Dineen sporting the new jersey featuring Paudie’s name; vice-principal Pat Kenneally with Paudie’s wife Colette and daughter Emily and Ger Brickley of Bandon Co-op. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Aileen, Cathleen, Kevin, Colette, Emily, John, and Cora Palmer and Aaron Ward at St Brogan’s for the ceremony. A football match to remember Paudie will be held on Sunday February 25th at Brinny, throwing in at 2pm, between his native club Templenoe of Kerry and his adopted club Valley Rovers. Proceeds will go to the Dunmanway Day Unit at CUH. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At St Brogan’s for the ceremony were former principals Eileen Corkery and Paddy Mawe, with Fr Michael Kelleher and Conor McSweeney. (Photo: Denis Boyle)