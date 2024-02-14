News

Out and About in West Cork

February 14th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ellen Hodnett at the Clonakilty Community College Career Fair with (from left): Garda Erin Foley and Garda Niamh Hassett, Macroom Garda Station and Garda Adrian Cronin and Garda Caroline O’Donnell, Bandon Garda Station. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Check out some of the best photos from out and about in West Cork last week – were you spotted by our cameras?

At the Irish Coast Guard stand Donnagh Verling explains what’s involved to Oran O’Donovan as Matthew Power and Kate Verling watch during the Clonakilty Community College Career Fair. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Gina O’Donovan and Veronica Whooley of Skibbereen Library who were delighted to help anyone who dropped in to make St Brigid’s Crosses on her feast day. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Clonakilty ladies Fionnuala Laide and Catherine McAree making St Brigid’s Crosses at Skibbereen Library. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Young Charlie Murphy from Kilbrittain gets in some practice at the Kilbrittain ploughing match on the lands of his grandparents Denis and Mary Murphy at Farnagark, Kilbrittain. (Photo: David Patterson)

 

Gordon Jennings with Mary and Maggie Coakley from Clonakilty were also in Kilmeen. (Photo: David Creedon)

 

Local threshers Tadhg McCarthy and Eoin Whooley from Lough Hyne at the Rath Vintage Club annual old time threshing event in Baltimore. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Michael Wycherley from Ballineen and Liam O’Driscoll, Kilbrittain, about to start the senior reversible class at Kilmeen Ploughing match in Rossmore. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)

 

St Brogan’s College remembered former teacher and much-loved commentator Paudie Palmer, unveiling a plaque in his honour. At the ceremony were Rachel Dineen sporting the new jersey featuring Paudie’s name; vice-principal Pat Kenneally with Paudie’s wife Colette and daughter Emily and Ger Brickley of Bandon Co-op. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Aileen, Cathleen, Kevin, Colette, Emily, John, and Cora Palmer and Aaron Ward at St Brogan’s for the ceremony. A football match to remember Paudie will be held on Sunday February 25th at Brinny, throwing in at 2pm, between his native club Templenoe of Kerry and his adopted club Valley Rovers. Proceeds will go to the Dunmanway Day Unit at CUH. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At St Brogan’s for the ceremony were former principals Eileen Corkery and Paddy Mawe, with Fr Michael Kelleher and Conor McSweeney. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

-------

The Great West Cork Farming Survey is back

First run in 2018, and then again in 2020, The Southern Star’s Great West Cork Farming Survey is back for 2024. Not only does this provide a true insight into the current state of agriculture in West Cork, but it also gives a real sense of what the collective thinking is with regard to the future of the sector in the region.

It’s very simple. We are asking farmers, their families and anyone with an involvement in agriculture in West Cork to set aside just a few minutes to complete the online questionnaire, and the findings will be published in our ever-popular Farming supplement, free in The Southern Star on Thursday, March 28th next.

By filling out the survey, not only will you be in with a chance to have your say on the world of West Cork farming, you will also be in with a chance of winning a €100 voucher to spend as you wish in your local SuperValu.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

