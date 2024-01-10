Out and About in West Cork

Mia Sidhu (12) celebrating the start of 2024 with sparklers at The Square in Baltimore. (Photo: Celia Bartlett)
Emmatt Orcowski and Jack Lynch, both Coomhola, were in Bantry for the big fireworks display. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Conan Murphy and Woody, Beverley and Bruce Pople from Kealkill at the Bantry fireworks. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cara and Lorcan Gell from Glengarriff were in Bantry for the fireworks. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cait O’Sullivan, Clonakilty; Anne Fenton, Bandon; Blaithin Shanley, Ballinlough and Ber Browne, Broadstrand were at the annual New Year’s Day Swim in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLl at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Alison and Alexandra Martin from Castletownshend at the New Year’s Day swim in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Philly Bignall and Peter Buckley just about to hit the water for the New Years Day swim in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Daragh (left) and Ciaran Lehane at the Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mary Maloney and her 19-year-old gelding Dutch taking advantage of a gap in the weather to get out for some fresh air along Raheen waterfront. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Pat O’Driscoll from Courtmacsherry at the Kilbrittain tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)