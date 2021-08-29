News

OUT AND ABOUT in west cork

August 29th, 2021 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ballineen Bullet and Olympian Phil Healy jumped at the chance to launch ‘Girls Play Too 2: More Inspiring Stories of Irish Sportswomen’ by fellow West Cork woman and RTÉ broadcaster Jacqui Hurley. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with (left to right): Tadgh, Aoife and Méabh Walsh at the School House Cross, Lislevane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with his wife Mary when he opened a peaceful oasis at the School House Cross, Lislevane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

At the annual fishing competition at Sands Cove was Jonathan Weller from Rathbarry with his catch. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the annual fishing competition at Sands Cove were Donagh Calnan, Ella and Paddy Haughney, Paddy and Killian Calnan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Carbery Hunt Pony club summer camp in Bandon were cousins Katie O’Rourke (7), Timoleague and Charlie O’ Donoghue (11), Ballinadee with Cassie the pony.(Photo: Denis Boyle)

Tara Daly from Meelin Stud, Bandon getting Reserve Champion All Ireland Young Handler at the final of Cork Summer Show with HSI Paddy McCarthy and judge Siobhan Madden. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the annual fishing competition at Sands Cove, Clonakilty were Clare Haughney, Gemma O’Ryan, Elaine Calnan and Celine Burke. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

