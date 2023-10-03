OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

At the 150th anniversary celebrations at Ballinacarriga National School were Brendan and Padraig Crowley and Meabh Sutton. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Four generations of pupils came together at the 150th anniversary celebrations at Ballinacarriga National School: Ethal O'Connell, Sean Desmon, Aoife Desmond aged six, and Diane Desmond. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Principal Roisín Hurley with pupils Eoin Holland and Garry Bennett at the 150th anniversary celebrations at Ballinacarriga National School. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Blair O'Donovan, Grand Marshall, Daphne O'Donovan, and Katie Hurley taking part in Culture Night t in Carrigaline. (Photo: David Creedon)
Richard O'Regan cuts the cake with fellow staff members to celebrate 30 years of Scoil Phadraig Naofa. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Principal Meabh Hennessy and past teacher Mary Cotter with pupils Adi Nair and Nathan O'Donovan celebraiting 30 years of Scoil Phadraig Naofa. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sara Fitzgerald, Aileen and Niamh O'Donovan and Bláithín Barry at the West Cork Jesters Fashion Show in Skibbereen. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Jack O'Donovan who took to the catwalk for the West Cork Jesters Fashion Show at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
At the celebrations in the Green Dot Cafe, Pearse Street, Clonakilty to mark the 20th. anniversary of Clonakilty becoming Ireland’s first Fairtrade town were (left to right): Cindy Kingston, Allison Roberts, Aidan Ring, (Fairtrade Ireland), Katey Sleeman and Trevor Kingston. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying Culture Night at the Hair Port Barbers in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sophie Miall of Cre Pottery who brought her pottery wheel to the Hair Port Barbers in Skibbereen having fun with Aoibh and Ellen Hodnett during Culture Night in the town. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sculptor David Seeger with his wonderful bronze sculpters Face to Face at Culture Night in Skibbereen. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Sandra Gallagher, Zeta Kearney and Sharon Rose enjoying the Munster String Quartet that performed at Violette for Skibbereen's Culture Night. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Munster String Quartet played at Violette on Main Street in Skibbereen for Culture Night. (Photo; Anne Minihane)