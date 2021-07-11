OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Michael McCormick (front kneeling) who directed the Ifta-winning documentary Breaking Out with members of Interference Paul Tiernan, Maurice Seezer and Camille Griehsel, members of the O’Farrell family - Vincent and Maureen O’Farrell, Lydia O’Farrell Little, Sharon O’Farrell Butler, Shauna and Luke Butler – and Joe O’Leary of Levis in Ballydehob.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)
Local girls Moyah and Kaya Deasy attending the open-air beach shurch service of St. John the Evangelist in Courtmacsherry by Rev. Kingsley Sutton, Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes. Below: Rosemary and Hugo Jones with Evie at the service. (Photos: Martin Walsh and Denis Boyle)
Frank, Alana, Emelia, Gareth, Sean, Benjamin, Mike and Timothy Murphy from Kinsale with their John Fowler steam engine that has been in the family since 1907 on a road trip along the Wild Atlantic Way. (Photo: Denis Boyle )
Siobhan Ni Dhuinnín and Solamh Kelly of Cork Dance Initiative at a beautifully sunny Rossa Park where they hosted an in person dance one on one - In It For The Long Run in association with Uillnn West Cork Arts Centre recently. Photo: Anne Minihane.