Out and About in West Cork

January 13th, 2023 11:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Róisín, Noreen, James, Jim, Orla and Richard Tobin from Kilcrohane.

Supporting a tractor run in Kilcrohane in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Breakthrough Cancer Research were Declan, Daniel, Jonathan and Laurna Holland from Bantry

 

Barbara and Ava Sexton took part in the New Year’s Day swim in Courtmacsherry in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI.

 

Josie O’Connell with crew members Enda Boyle and Mark John Gannon.

 

At the New Year’s swim in Glandore were Abby Kelleher, Richie O’Mahony, Claire O’Mahony, Bea O’Mahony, Lucas O’Mahony and Kara Kelleher, all from Union Hall

Enjoying their swim in Castletownshend were Sheila, Maeve and Rory McGovern with Corneila Bakkum.

Emily Murphy was busy handing out sweets to all the swimmers and their families at the New Year’s Day swim in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Taking part in the Glandore New Year’s Day swim were Deirdre Sheehan, Elmarie O’Riordan and Patrick Casey.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)

At the New Year’s Day hunt in Ballinadee were Aibhlín Barry and Katie Shanahan, Leap with ‘Timmy’.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

***

