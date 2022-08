News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork August 3rd, 2022 3:30 PM By Southern Star Team

Megan Hurden, Skibbereen; Grainne McCarthy, Drimoleague; Noreen O’Connor, Drinagh; Emily Cowap, Skibbereen; Nikki Kelleher, Skibbereen; Emily Kate Daly, Skibbereen and Hilary Beamish, Dunmanway enjoying the 1920s street party which kicked off the Skibbereen Arts Festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)