Our Colm is feeling animated over award nominations

The Southern Star’s newest columnist Colm Tobin is celebrating two nominations at this year’s Irish Animation Awards.

The Ardfield native, along with Aidan O’Donovan from nearby Rathbarry, run the animation studio Turnip & Duck and are behind the very successful Critters TV, which made its debut on RTÉjr two years ago.

The talented duo have been nominated in the Best Newcomer category and Best Irish IP (Intellectual Property) category for Critters TV and they’re in good company, too, because Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon have also been nominated.

‘Both Aidan and myself are delighted to be nominated for these awards. It’s exciting to be involved in such a vibrant and growing industry and to continue to establish ourselves as a writer-led studio bringing original Irish formats, characters and stories to Irish kids and beyond. Many thanks to RTÉ, Screen Ireland and the BAI (Broadcast Authority of Ireland) for their continued support,’ said Colm.

‘Turnip & Duck was set up to create and produce original IP, the first example being our animated comedy sketch show, Critters TV, which features animated Irish animals watching live-action nature documentaries.’

The pair have also written scripts for the children’s science programme Brainfreeze which aired on both RTÉ Junior and CBBC. As well as being a columnist and animator, Colm is also the author of 2015’s Surviving Ireland, a satirical romp through modern Irish life.

The biennial Irish Animation Awards ceremony will take place virtually for the first time on Friday May 21st and will once again highlight the brilliance and talent of the Irish animation studio.

The winners of each category will receive a statuette designed by animator, film maker and teacher Eimhin McNamara, which resembles a Phenakistoscope, which was an early animation device used to create an illusion of motion