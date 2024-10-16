Southern Star Ltd. logo
O’Sullivan is new City chief

October 16th, 2024 4:04 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

VALERIE O’Sullivan has been appointed Cork City Council’s new chief executive.

She served as acting chief executive of Cork County Council for several months until the appointment of Moira Murrell earlier this year.

Valerie was previously divisional manager of South Cork with Cork County Council and also served as director of services in Cork City Council across a multiplicity of directorates and functions, including housing, operations, environment, corporate affairs and external relations, recreation, amenity, culture, and emergency services.

