O'Sullivan backs increase for county final attendance numbers

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan will appeal to sports minister Jack Chambers to increase the number of attendees allowed at Sunday week’s county final between Castlehaven and the Nemo Rangers.

'I understand the current cap on attendance at next week’s county final is 500,' said Deputy O'Sullivan

'I think with what we’ve seen at inter-county fixtures, larger attendance can be managed in a safe way. I think at this inter-county final we should also see an increase in how many can attend. I will appeal to the Sports Minister, Jack Chambers, to increase the amount.

These clubs and the volunteers associated with them have put huge effort into getting their respective teams to this stage, and it would be great to see more of their supporters accommodated by an increased attendance.'

Castlehaven take on Nemo Rangers in the 2020 Cork County Premier Senior Football final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday August 29th at 3pm.